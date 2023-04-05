"The Father and Mother of K-pop": Suga confirms collaboration with IU by releasing a poster for their new song People Pt.2

Bighit Entertainment confirmed BTS’ Suga and IU’s collaboration for their new song People Pt.2 with a teaser poster on Tuesday, April 4. In the poster shared, the BTS idol can be seen surrounded by musical instruments and with closed eyes, he seems to be playing piano with a thoughtful gesture.

The upcoming collaboration song between Suga and IU, set to be released on April 7 at 1:00 pm KST, is the pre-release track of the former’s upcoming official album, D-DAY, which will be released much later in April. It is the third and final part of his Agust D trilogy released in 2016 and D-2 mixtapes in 2020.

Meanwhile, fans are very excited for the highly-anticipated collaboration between the two K-pop superstars and are flooding social media with their different joyous and exciting reactions.

“The legends IU and Suga are giving us another record-breaking banger”: K-pop community abuzz with excitement for the idols' upcoming collaboration

It should be noted that both the famous idols have previously collaborated in 2020 for the IU’s single Eight, where Suga took part in composing and singing the song. Fans loved their collaboration and during the time of its release, the song broke many records due to its melodious vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Meanwhile, the upcoming song, People Pt.2., has been raising expectations and excitement among K-pop stans. Many fans are already calling their upcoming song "the collab of the year." Dubbed as the slayful duo by many who always deliver masterpieces, K-pop fans are undoubtedly sure that they will be breaking records in the global music industry.

As soon as Bighit Entertainment confirmed the collaboration for their upcoming song, the duo started trending on Genie real-time search engine on the positions 3, 8, and 9, showcasing their popularity. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the news of their collaboration below:

Suga’s upcoming album D-Day will give insightful details about his life as an artist. He will be showcasing the minute details of being a performer, as reported by Bighit Entertainment in their official announcement, made through South Korean social media platform Weverse. The album is slated to premiere on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Suga is also set to become the first BTS member to conduct a solo tour which will begin in New York on April 26 and will eventually move to other parts of the United States and Asian countries. Fans will be very excited as it will be the first time they will be watching a BTS member perform a solo tour.

Recent activities of BTS’ Suga and IU

The idol recently teased fans by posting on an Instagram story where he was listening to People from his album AgustD. He also invited his fellow BTS member Jimin on his talk-show Suchwita, where the duo talked about many other things. The idol is also set to release a new Disney+ documentary Suga: Road to Day, where he will go on a road trip through different locations, including Seoul, Tokyo, San Francisco, and others to discover various inspirations and experiences.

Meanwhile, IU is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Dream, alongside actor Park Seo-joon. She recently attended a press conference conducted for the same. In the same conference, she also announced that she will be using “IU” as her actress name henceforth. She previously used her real birth name, Lee Ji-eun, for her acting career. Meanwhile, she has also invited her long-time friend Yoo In-na on IU’s Palette.

