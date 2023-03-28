"Already has a game plan": Fans get excited as BTS’ SUGA asks Jimin to perform Tony Montana at Agust D concert

BTS’ SUGA’s plan of getting Jimin to perform Tony Montana at the upcoming Agust D concert has fans going wild on Twitter.

The conversation started with the rapper mentioning Jimin’s music show promotions. He added that he would visit him at his scheduled shows to support him and smoothly added that, in return, the Promise singer would have to cheer him on by performing their hit track Tony Montana at his upcoming concert.

This random proposition bewildered Jimin, who then looked straight at the camera in a state of confusion.

Tony Montana was a part of the Agust D mixtape, released in 2016. The song featured popular hip hop rapper Yankie and fellow BTS member Jimin.

The group had treated fans to a Tony Montana performance almost five years ago, and it seems that BTS’ SUGA is planning to bring back the track's power by getting Jimin to perform it on his upcoming tour.

ARMYs are hoping to see Tony Montana duo BTS’ SUGA and Jimin back on stage at the Agust D world tour

What ARMYs had already predicted came true when the teaser for BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita episode 7 revealed Jimin as a guest. Fans looked forward to the episode, and the moment it was released, they took to Twitter to gush over Yoonmin, a nickname created by joining the two artists' names, Min Yoon-gi and Park Ji-min.

One of the many chaotic moments that fans witnessed was BTS’ SUGA asking Jimin to attend his concert to perform Tony Montana. The Like Crazy singer seemed to offer a few reasons to dodge the topic, but the host had several plans up his sleeve.

“You have to come to my concert and do Tony Montana... You can drop in for a minute and do Tony Montana. You're irreplaceable."

As Jimin expressed his surprise and reluctance towards the idea, BTS' SUGA mentioned a few other things that the former could do. He said,

"Or we can suddenly switch to another song and you can sing Like Crazy. I like that idea better… While I'm performing Tony Montana, Like Crazy suddenly starts playing and I step off stage. You can do one song and go… or you can just do two songs... I can just step away while you perform.”

BTS’ SUGA’s relentless pursuit of having Jimin be a part of his concert made fans chuckle. They gushed over the possibility of having the duo perform on stage again, especially with the 2016 track Tony Montana.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Tony Montana conversation between the two below:

Meanwhile, BTS’ SUGA’s Agust D tour will kick off in the US on April 26 and will take him through Asia and South Korea until June 18. He will be performing for 18 nights in total.

While there haven’t been any hints or spoilers for the tour’s setlist, Suchwita’s episode seemed to suggest that he will perform his past classic hits.

