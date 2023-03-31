“I think it caused a bit of confusion”: Fans react as Eight singer officially announced that she will be using her stage name IU as an actress

On Thursday, March 30, IU and Park Seo-joon attended a press conference for their upcoming sports-comedy film Dream, wherein the former officially announced that she will be using her stage name "IU" as an actress too. Earlier, the hit idol used her real name Lee Ji-eun when she stepped into the world of acting, but now she will only be addressed as IU everywhere.

The announcement came as a surprise to the 29-year-old's fans everywhere. The idol clarified on the stance and stated that the usage of two different names confused her fans, adding:

"Since everybody called me IU anyways, so I think it caused a bit of confusion”

“Actress IU I’m soooo excited for your new era”: Fans are supportive of the idol’s decision of changing her name from Lee Ji-eun

Korea Odyssey @korea_odyssey 🩷



#아이유 #이지은

#드림 #Dream #IU says "Originally, I used the name #LeeJieun when I act and IU when I sing but I thought reporters and fans could be confused, so I decided to unify all the names of the activities into IU from today! 🩷 #IU says "Originally, I used the name #LeeJieun when I act and IU when I sing but I thought reporters and fans could be confused, so I decided to unify all the names of the activities into IU from today! 🩷😆🩷 #아이유 #이지은 #드림 #Dream https://t.co/9gMa30FOWU

Till now, the name Lee Ji-eun has been used in the ending credits of the dramas and movies the idol has starred in. She has also received and been nominated for various awards in the acting sphere in the said name. The artist further stated that she did not want to confuse fans and reporters regarding her different names, adding:

“Originally, I used the name Lee Ji-eun when I act and IU when I sing but I thought reporters and fans could be confused, so I decided to unify all the names of the activities into IU from today.”

As soon as the idol revealed that she won’t be using her birth name Lee Ji-eun for movies and dramas anymore, fans flooded social media with their thoughtful opinions. Some stated that they would miss her older name while others showcased complete support. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the idol changing her name on Twitter below:

Jigeum @Jigeum051693



Hello Actress



Fighting my multi-talented Queen Actress #LeeJiEun will forever be engraved here in my heartHello Actress #IU I'm soooo excited for your new eraFighting my multi-talented Queen Actress #LeeJiEun will forever be engraved here in my heart ❤️Hello Actress #IU I'm soooo excited for your new era ❤️Fighting my multi-talented Queen 👑 https://t.co/s2i3FKZAMZ

kamille ⚽ 드림 4월 26일 @mingukiu ‍ in the latest video posted by plusm, they already use the name iu instead of lee ji eun... seems they've been informed of her decision in advance and they will use iu for promotions from now on... i miss lee ji eun already in the latest video posted by plusm, they already use the name iu instead of lee ji eun... seems they've been informed of her decision in advance and they will use iu for promotions from now on... i miss lee ji eun already 😮‍💨

《R》 'FLU' 210401 @gyndddb Actress Lee Ji Eun, you will forever be famous and live in my heart and mind🫶 Actress Lee Ji Eun, you will forever be famous and live in my heart and mind🫶 https://t.co/61crulD0Ew

FOREVER YOUNG🕷🧣🎃(쉿) @siobhanbiez @korea_odyssey Actress Lee Jieun is so iconic but I respect the queen's decision @korea_odyssey Actress Lee Jieun is so iconic but I respect the queen's decision 👏

💜💛 29/11 Jingjjang @Purplewithyell1



IU's name is so attached that I don't mind if IU and Edam decide:



IU = is a singer, musician, actress, MC, and Model.



Lee Jieun = Only human Lee Jieun twitter.com/kdrama_menfess… K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess •kdm• dari aktris2 multitalenta ini mana yg actingnya menurut kalian plg bagus?



•kdm• dari aktris2 multitalenta ini mana yg actingnya menurut kalian plg bagus?https://t.co/fp3Z1GKQlQ It's menfess kdrama, but we can see only 2 people mention Lee Jieun and the others mention IU's nameIU's name is so attached that I don't mind if IU and Edam decide:IU = is a singer, musician, actress, MC, and Model.Lee Jieun = Only human Lee Jieun It's menfess kdrama, but we can see only 2 people mention Lee Jieun and the others mention IU's nameIU's name is so attached that I don't mind if IU and Edam decide:IU = is a singer, musician, actress, MC, and Model.Lee Jieun = Only human Lee Jieun 😁 twitter.com/kdrama_menfess…

Amelia🍓🌜 @shawnjieun @korea_odyssey I support whatever she wanna be called, always a queen @korea_odyssey I support whatever she wanna be called, always a queen 👑❤️

elvin⁷⁺¹🌙🪞•fan account• @_geums8 "



ps : he is ready to vote for IU🥹

#IU #아이유 #LeeJieun Actor Kim Jong soo s reaction when mc said " from now on ,it's all IUps : he is ready to vote for IU🥹 Actor Kim Jong soo s reaction when mc said " from now on ,it's all IU ☝️"ps : he is ready to vote for IU🥹#IU #아이유 #LeeJieun https://t.co/HMCqKvA9gL

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon and other Dream cast members also attended the same press conference and shared their thoughts about the upcoming film. It will delve around the life of a professional soccer player who meets with an unfortunate incident and is then assigned to guide a team who are going to lead South Korea in a yearly international soccer event called the Homeless World Cup.

The Eight singer is set to play the role of producing director Lee So-min, while Park Seo-joon will be portraying the character Yoon Hong-dae. The upcoming film will be helmed by director and screenwriter Lee Byung-hun.

More about the Eight singer

As an actress, the 29-year-old has been very active, appearing in a number of dramas, including My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, The Producers and others. She is also known for her melodious and captivating vocals and is one of the most highly acclaimed soloists in South Korea.

The artist has also been confirmed to star in the upcoming historical drama You Have Done Well alongside Park Bo-gum.

The upcoming film Dream is slated to premiere on April 26, 2023 in South Korean theaters.

