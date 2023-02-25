“When I was young, I really didn’t know anything.”: IU dishes on her personality, upcoming drama, and more

In a recent interview with the renowned fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, the much-adored K-Pop soloist IU discussed her future project, her career as a successful actress and singer, as well as her growth in the industry.

In a conversation with the magazine, IU revealed the two sides of her personality. The artist is both Lee Ji-eun, a critically acclaimed actress, and IU, a K-pop sensation. Discussing whether she feels compelled to be the perfect celebrity, the artist said that when she was younger, she lacked knowledge and would often speak her mind without reservation. She understood that she was flawed and that pretending to be perfect was impossible. She said:

“When I was young, I really didn’t know anything. I was the type of person who had to say what’s on my mind, so I had no choice but to say, ‘This is what I think right now,’ or, ‘I’m at that age now.’ On the one hand, since I was young, I had a perception that I wasn’t a perfect person. Being a perfect person is not something you can imitate.”

“What started out like that has now become one of the ways of expressing myself.”: IU dishes on her growth and upcoming drama with Park Bo-gum

The Queen of K-Pop IU, in conversation with Harper Bazaar, revealed candid details of her growth as an artist. Continuing the discussion on achieving perfection, the artist revealed that as her career progressed, she felt compelled to present herself honestly, even if it came at the cost of exposing her imperfections.

While this approach to self-expression began as a conscious effort, it has now become an integral part of the idol’s identity. She said:

“As long as I chose this job as a career, I had to give it a shot, and I intentionally tried to make no bones about showing myself to some extent. What started out like that has now become one of the ways of expressing myself.”

Pre-production for IU's upcoming project titled You Have Done Well (working title), which involves Park Bo Gum and the writer of Fight for My Way, Im Sang-choon, is set to begin soon. The show will serve as the LILAC artist's return to the small screen after a hiatus of four years since her last drama, Hotel Del Luna.

Dishing on what made her choose this show, the artist commented that once the drama airs, it will be obvious why this show attracted her. She also revealed that working with Im Sang-choon was an opportunity she eagerly wanted. As a result, it was a significant factor in her decision to return to K-drama with You Have Done Well. She elaborated:

“I think everyone will think this way once the drama is released: ‘Ah, even I might have wanted to take it on myself.’ I enjoyed watching writer Im Sang Choon’s previous projects, and this drama felt novel to me because it has its own unique story.”

The complete pictorial and interview with the soloist of Strawberry Moon will feature in the March edition of Harper's Bazaar Magazine.

