“I really hope EDAM sue them all”: IU’s fans defend her against increased malicious comments online

K-pop idols are no strangers to facing scrutiny from fans. Now, IU is the latest celebrity to receive such treatment, as she was recently on the receiving end of malicious comments from anti-fans.

On February 2, an anonymous netizen uploaded a post titled “The Current State Of IU Anti’s Looks Really Serious” on the online Korean forum The qoo.

The anonymous netizen uploaded several nasty posts directed at the K-pop idol. They explained that they were not trying to encourage negativity but rather expose haters and anti-fans who continuously slander the LILAC singer on the basis of her work, property, and public relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk.

Her fans have taken to social media to defend their idol with supportive messages dedicated to the Celebrity singer and hope that her agency EDAM will take firm action against malicious haters.

Her fans have taken to social media to defend their idol with supportive messages.

IU’s anti-fans plant planned malicious comments online to slander the singer

An anonymous netizen created a post on The qoo to disclose the extent of hate and negativity IU has to face on a regular basis. At the time of writing the article, the post had gained 151, 622 views and 922 comments under it.

A netizen shares a post regarding a smear campaign directed at IU (Image via The Qoo)

In the post, the netizen revealed various hateful comments directed at the singer for various reasons like her property, the accusation that she has bought Instagram followers, and nasty comments directed towards her public relationship with boyfriend Lee Jong-suk.

The anonymous netizen shared a comment by an anti-fan and is said to be the main instigator of the ongoing slander against IU. The anti-fan has commented on her expensive real-estate property that was initially alleged to be a speculative investment only.

However, it was later revealed that the LILAC singer had purchased the building to build a studio for herself and aid a junior artist throughout the process as well.

The anti-fan also claimed that the Palette singer controls the public narrative and tries to gain the audience’s sympathy by acting sweet and innocent. They also revealed that the K-pop singer has bought followers on Instagram.

The anonymous poster on The qoo even stated that the main anti-fan has been teaming up with others to plant planned attacks and slander against the Celebrity singer.

Furthermore, more anti-fans have claimed that she plagiarizes songs and controls the media narrative about her to ensure these things are never revealed to the press.

The anonymous netizen further explained that this hateful rhetoric is multiplied by the anti-fans’ many followers who spread it to other online communities and forums, thus planning a vilified attack on the Palette singer.

The anti-fans claimed that the Palette crooner has allegedly plagiarized GilguBongu‘s Star for her song Give You My Heart. Eventually, the producers of Star came forward to defend the singer, stating that the plagiarism rumors stirred by antis were false and baseless.

“Hello! I’m the creator of GilguBongu’s “Star.” It isn’t similar. It isn’t plagiarism.”

The anti-fans did not even spare her public relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk, making spiteful comments towards the LILAC singer and the Big Mouth actor, who went public with their relationship on December 31 last year.

At the time, EDAM, the singer's agency, revealed that they will be taking strict action against any salacious comments directed towards the Celebrity singer and her personal life.

IU’s fans jump to the idol’s defense over planned online attacks on the singer





I didn't see any real fans throwing tantrums when the news broke out.





IU’s fans immediately jumped to the idol’s defense over planned vilified and malicious attacks on the singer on online Korean forums.

UAENAs have demanded EDAM take firm and swift action against these online haters.







kamille 🌅 @mingukiu it's really hilarious to accuse iu of all ppl of buying ig followers too bc 1) she barely updates 2) her engagement rate is crazy like her posts average 3M likes on 29M followers. meanwhile kardashians would get 2M likes on 300M followers so??? it's really hilarious to accuse iu of all ppl of buying ig followers too bc 1) she barely updates 2) her engagement rate is crazy like her posts average 3M likes on 29M followers. meanwhile kardashians would get 2M likes on 300M followers so???





Report this channel they are accusing IU of plagiarism and people start believing that which is obviously not true.

We need to protect her

youtube.com/shorts/k-aLtCJ…



#IU #이지은 #아이유 Uaena please retweet this as much as possibleReport this channel they are accusing IU of plagiarism and people start believing that which is obviously not true.We need to protect her Uaena please retweet this as much as possible 🙏Report this channel they are accusing IU of plagiarism and people start believing that which is obviously not true.We need to protect her 💜🙏👇👇 youtube.com/shorts/k-aLtCJ…_#IU #이지은 #아이유

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from EDAM regarding the matter.

