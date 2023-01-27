Park Bo-gum and IU confirmed as leads for the first time in new series by Fight For My Way writer

Park Bo-gum and IU will be seen hitting it off together for the first time in an upcoming series called You Have Done Well (literal and working title). Pan Entertainment, the production company for the series, confirmed the news on Friday, January 27.

The actors were rumored to be working together and were also reported to have been discussing the script for a few weeks. The news was only confirmed today after the production company released an announcement.

The show is written by Im Sang-choon, who wrote the hit dramas Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms. Additionally, it is directed by Kim Won-seok, the director behind the two hits Signal and My Mister.

Park Bo-gum and IU to showcase their chemistry for the first time in new period drama

Four industry talents with some of the biggest hits on their roster will be joining hands for an upcoming period drama set in Jeju Island temporarily called You Have Done Well.

These include K-pop idol-actor IU (My Mister, Hotel del Luna), Park Bo-gum (Record of Youth, Reply 1988), writer Im Sang-choon (Fight for My Way, When the Camellia Blooms), and director Kim Won-seok (My Mister, Signal).

You Have Done Well will see IU play Ae-soon and Park Bo-gum take on the role of Gwan-shik. The story is set in the 1950s on Jeju Island. The Korean title for the series is also written in Jeju dialect, thus making the story more interesting. It aims to deliver a delicate and nostalgic romance between the two characters.

Ae-soon is described as a rebellious girl whose voice trembles in nervousness whenever she rebels against anything. She never hides her emotions and despite not being financially well, is full of positivity. She also dreams of becoming a poet even when she cannot afford to attend school.

Gwan Shik, on the other hand, is a diligent and sincere worker who hardly speaks. His strength is working hard and his weakness is not knowing how to react around Ae-soon.

Romance also isn’t his strongest suit, since he doesn’t know what to do when Ae-soon laughs or cries. But he is fiercely loyal and almost like a silent warrior who only has eyes for Ae-soon from the very beginning. He loves her with all his might.

While this will be the first time IU and Park Bo-gum will play lovers, the two were briefly seen together six years ago on the 2015 series The Producers. The latter made a cameo appearance on the show and was seen in the same frame as the former.

Meanwhile, production for You Have Done Well will reportedly begin in the first half of this year.

In other news, Park Bo-gum has been in the news since the last week of December 2022 when he departed Blossom Entertainment, the agency he worked with for a decade. Rumors of the actor joining YG Entertainment and HYBE spread across the internet, but the two labels have denied them.

