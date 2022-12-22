Park Bo-gum to leave Blossom Entertainment after his contract expires

On Thursday, December 22, Blossom Entertainment released an announcement revealing that Park Bo-gum had decided against renewing a contract with their agency. After spending over ten years of his career with the company, Park Bo-gum is set to leave after the expiration of the contract at the end of this month.

Since he hasn't revealed any news regarding the company he'll sign his new contract with, fans are speculating about the companies he could be considering or whether the actor is planning to move forward as a free agent.

Park Bo Gum Testimonials @sword061693



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… On the 22nd, Blossom Entertainment CEO Joo Ok-ok, who has worked with #ParkBoGum for over 10 years said, "The contract is due to expire (end of Dec). I am grateful to Park Bo-gum for having a good relationship for a long time. I will always support you." On the 22nd, Blossom Entertainment CEO Joo Ok-ok, who has worked with #ParkBoGum for over 10 years said, "The contract is due to expire (end of Dec). I am grateful to Park Bo-gum for having a good relationship for a long time. I will always support you."n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/DV2BQRjyQe

Given his extensive skillset in the field and ever-growing popularity, fans are sure that the actor will only continue to shine brighter regardless of the choices he makes.

Fans react to Park Bo-gum's departure from Blossom Entertainment

Since Park Bo-gum's return from his mandatory military service, the actor has been embarking on several new journeys with many bold decisions. In 2022, he became the first male-actor Celine Ambassador, participated in the reality show Youth MT, and was featured in Harper's Baazar Magazine.

Following the news of his departure from Blossom Entertainment, fans were happy for the actor and proud of him for taking a huge leap, a decision that was probably hard to make.

Given that the two parties bid goodbye to each other on a happy note, fans were all the more satisfied with the announcement. The CEO of Blossom Entertainment stated:

"We decided to support each other's future from our respective positions...We would like to express our gratitude to actor Park Bo-gum, who believed in us and has been with us for a long time."

Park Bo-gum initially embarked on his acting career in 2011, with SidusHQ, also known as iHQ, one of the leading talent management companies in South Korea. After a brief participation in their company, the actor moved to Blossom Entertainment where he spent over ten years.

Na Jaemin’s Camera @jaemin_camera @allkpop Whichever agency he signs with surely will realize just how special he is and gives him tons of opportunities @allkpop Whichever agency he signs with surely will realize just how special he is and gives him tons of opportunities

J Cameron @Juliett991234 @zagummy1 @BOGUMMY It does feel a bit sad as he has always thanked Blossom for helping him reach his dream when he receives an award. They seem to be good partners for a decade. I hope PBG continues to have a good team around him as he flies higher. @zagummy1 @BOGUMMY It does feel a bit sad as he has always thanked Blossom for helping him reach his dream when he receives an award. They seem to be good partners for a decade. I hope PBG continues to have a good team around him as he flies higher.

Bogum’s friend @zagummy1



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…



why am I feeling emotional? Bogum makes so many big decisions this year. Coming out of his comfort zones and all. We are so proud of you [News: Park Bo-gum breaks up with Blossom Enter [Official]]why am I feeling emotional? Bogum makes so many big decisions this year. Coming out of his comfort zones and all. We are so proud of you @BOGUMMY [News: Park Bo-gum breaks up with Blossom Enter [Official]]n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…why am I feeling emotional? Bogum makes so many big decisions this year. Coming out of his comfort zones and all. We are so proud of you @BOGUMMY https://t.co/uhYVwMKY0K

Katherine Jiménez Matos @Katheri08425389 🤩 @allkpop With the talent he has, he can go wherever he wants to and he will succeed regardless. Incredibly talented with an impressive acting, modeling and music portfolio. We have so much yet to see of @BOGUMMY shi @allkpop With the talent he has, he can go wherever he wants to and he will succeed regardless. Incredibly talented with an impressive acting, modeling and music portfolio. We have so much yet to see of @BOGUMMY shi 🙌🤩

Talking to Bogummy @LoveMySonBogum

I hope this is gonna be a good start for you in 2023



God Bless You @allkpop All the best @BOGUMMY I hope this is gonna be a good start for you in 2023God Bless You @allkpop All the best @BOGUMMYI hope this is gonna be a good start for you in 2023🌟God Bless You❤️

The actor's recent Twitter post regarding his Harper's Bazaar magazine photoshoot also indicates that he is confident with his decision to leave Blossom Entertainment and is excited to embark on his new journey.

The recent magazine photoshoot was a collaboration between the actor and Celine, who was promoting Celine Homme and their new collection, Maison Celine by Hedi Slimane, a french fashion designer.

Park Bo-gum effortlessly glowed during the photo shoot, giving yet another reason for the fans to fall head over heels for him.

During the collaboration, the actor has also expressed the new goals he's set for 2023. He said he's ready to take up new challenges and aims to become a trustworthy actor, growing further to make people believe that any project with him will be a good and successful one.

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



VF #ParkBoGum shared his 2023 goal: "I want to feel and accept each & every little moment that I might miss, neither too fast nor too slow, I want to make my own pace. Isn't there a term 'adagio'? Slowly, calmly. I hope 2023 will be a year of challenge." #KoreanUpdates VF #ParkBoGum shared his 2023 goal: "I want to feel and accept each & every little moment that I might miss, neither too fast nor too slow, I want to make my own pace. Isn't there a term 'adagio'? Slowly, calmly. I hope 2023 will be a year of challenge."#KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/VIqizcEVyb

Since the actor hasn't signed up with any other agency as of yet, he is set to become a free agent at the end of this month. Without an inch of hesitation, fans continue to shower him with love and support as he progresses further in the field.

Poll : 0 votes