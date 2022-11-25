Park Bo-gum officially becomes the Global Ambassador of Celine

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has joined the French luxury brand Celine as their global ambassador, W Korea announced on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, W Korea said that the 29-year-old is now the first-ever male actor to join the Parisian brand's family. The post also described how he kicked off his new role in Celine's new 2022 Boy Doll collection, adorning an E-boy look.

Since his discharge from military service earlier this year, the actor has taken part in many aspects of the Korean Entertainment industry, including TVING's reality show Youth MT. With the news of his official entry into the fashion industry, fans are excited about the stacked-up content after his two-year-long break.

The post, translated via Google, reads:

"Park Bo-gum, the actor who made the world rattle by attending Celine's Paris show last June. He became Celine's global ambassador for the first ever male actor. What colorful appearance will he present with Celine, who has perfectly digested the 2022 'Boy Doll' collection, which includes keywords from Edislismen, such as Glam Punk, Berlin Wave, Skater, E-boy, Rock and Roll? This first move starts with W.

Celine welcomes Park Bo-gum, their first male actor, as a global ambassador

Park Bo-gum has now joined BLACKPINK's Lisa to be named Celine's global brand ambassador. This news comes after the Hello Monster star's appearance at Celine's Man's Summer 2023 at the Men's Paris Fashion Week in June. While he and BTS' V were invited to the show by Celine, he will be joining their future events as their global ambassador.

With his new title rolling out, the actor showcased great charisma as he rocked the Boy Doll collection. He perfectly executed the Rock & Roll and Glam Punk aesthetics with his feature in W Korea's December issue. The collection, created by art director Hedi Slimane, keeps its essence as Rock and Roll, Berline Wave, and Skater, among other keywords it attaches itself with.

Fans cherish the news and are excited to see more of him as he proudly proceeds with his endeavors as Celine's new global ambassador, given his long break with K-dramas. After glimpses of his fashion that they saw at Paris Fashion Week in June, fans are ready to have their hands filled with more Park Bo-gum content.

Natalie.S.✨PBG✨

@BOGUMMY ,

I understood one thing..

I will most likely not survive a personal meeting with you..

I forgot to breathe just looking at these photos..

#ParkBoGum

XCeline

#Parkbogum

#iloveyouPBG

#CELINE

🖤♟️🖤♟️🖤♟️🖤

What has Celine got in store in their new collection?

Celine has revealed their new resort 2023 collection in Saint Tropez, Indie Summer. Coming from creative director Hedi Slimane, the collection brings back many lost fashion trends, looking fresher than ever.

As a classic for resort collections, the runway showcases a lot of horizontal stripes on cropped jumpers, but this time paired with micro shorts. To make things more interesting, we see skinny jeans, originally designed by Hedi Slimane, make a comeback. The Japanese denim spray-on jeans are contrastingly worn with loose shirts and scarves, making the collection look nostalgic and intriguing.

Talking to Bogummy

Proud of YOU!



Aside from glamorous spotlight on you, the other part of your life is full of beauties



You set an exemplary by volunteering to distribute briquettes for people to make life warmer



God Bless You, Son

#ParkBoGum #박보검

Dear @BOGUMMY Proud of YOU!

Aside from glamorous spotlight on you, the other part of your life is full of beauties

You set an exemplary by volunteering to distribute briquettes for people to make life warmer

God Bless You, Son

#ParkBoGum #박보검

In other news, actor Park Bo-gum has also been active in areas outside of fashion. The actor popped up on TVING's reality show Youth MT: Young Actors' Retreat, along with many famous faces from the K-drama industry like Park Seo-joon, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Chang-wook, and Kim Yoo-jung. He also participated in Raise Korea's temperature campaign, carrying 12 briquettes to needy villages.

With him becoming a global ambassador for Celine, fans are both proud and intrigued about Park Bo-gum's new journey, and they eagerly look forward to it.

