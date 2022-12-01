Park Bo-gum sends international fans into frenzy with his appearance at the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1 

At the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1, international fans went into a frenzy when South Korean actor Park Bo-gum stunned them with his visually-appealing features. The event, which witnessed several unforgettable performances, was held on November 29, in Osaka, Japan, where awards were presented to deserving artists.

The actor appeared on stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards at the end of Day 1 to announce the winner of the Grand Prize (DAESANG) named World Icon of the Year, which went to BTS.

Park Bo-gum was decked-up in an all-black suit and certainly seemed to have caught the attention of many international fans, who couldn’t seem to contain their excitement when they saw the charismatic actor appear on screen.

Fans scream Park Bo-gum has the prettiest smile

On social media, fans were unable to contain their emotions when the actor appeared on stage, with one tweeting:

When Park Bo Gum announced BTS as the winner of the DAESANG World Icon of the Year, he also went on to tell the audience:

“J-Hope’s stage will be held here tomorrow. So I will deliver this trophy to him tomorrow.”

One fan said that the actor's appearance at the 2022 MAMA resulted in "33 fandoms screaming in 33 different languages."

Fans went on to say that Park himself was the main event:

Park Bo-gum is a multitalented individual

Aside from being an actor, Park Bo-gum is also a versatile singer and musician. He gained recognition and stardom for his diverse roles in several drama television shows and movies.

One of the actor's most memorable roles was as a genius Go player from the slice-of-life drama Reply 1988. He is also one of the top Hallyu stars who has established his name in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Park gained the title of the Nation’s Crown Prince after starring in the historical drama Love in the Moonlight as a cheerful prince. He is also referred to as 'Bo Gum Magic' for his influence on pop culture. From teens to grandmothers, the South Korean star is affectionately nicknamed the 'Nation’s Son-in-Law', an indication that every woman wishes to have a son-in-law like him.

The actor has starred in many television shows, including Encounter, Record of Youth, and Hello Monster.

Park Bo-gum is reportedly hosting the second day of the 2022 MAMA Awards, which will be held on November 30 in Osaka, Japan.

