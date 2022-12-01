Create

Park Bo-gum sends international fans into frenzy with his appearance at the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Dec 01, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Park Bo-gum at 2022 MAMA Awards (Image via Mnet K-pop youtube)
Park Bo-gum at 2022 MAMA Awards (Image via Mnet K-pop YouTube)

At the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1, international fans went into a frenzy when South Korean actor Park Bo-gum stunned them with his visually-appealing features. The event, which witnessed several unforgettable performances, was held on November 29, in Osaka, Japan, where awards were presented to deserving artists.

The actor appeared on stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards at the end of Day 1 to announce the winner of the Grand Prize (DAESANG) named World Icon of the Year, which went to BTS.

#ParkBoGum's visuals spread to various social media & online communities & received explosive responses. Netizens: "This is crazy." "How can he become more handsome?" "Even his face & voice are cool. "It looks like a sculpture is walking."m.wikitree.co.kr/articles/810948#MAMA2022 https://t.co/N9u8PN6Wvq

Park Bo-gum was decked-up in an all-black suit and certainly seemed to have caught the attention of many international fans, who couldn’t seem to contain their excitement when they saw the charismatic actor appear on screen.

Fans scream Park Bo-gum has the prettiest smile

On social media, fans were unable to contain their emotions when the actor appeared on stage, with one tweeting:

Park Bogum who can steal your heart in a blink with his pretty sweetie smile ~~♥️#박보검 #ParkBoGum#パクボゴム #MAMA2022#MAMAawards2022 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rat1wJAU73

When Park Bo Gum announced BTS as the winner of the DAESANG World Icon of the Year, he also went on to tell the audience:

“J-Hope’s stage will be held here tomorrow. So I will deliver this trophy to him tomorrow.”
Park Bogum said while announcing MAMA Worldwide Icon Of The Year DAESANG BTS as winners he said that tomorrow J-hope will perform at MAMA and the trophy of Icon Of The Year will be well delivered tomorrow EXACTLY LET'S F GOOOOOOO GOSH https://t.co/QmVZThRawk

One fan said that the actor's appearance at the 2022 MAMA resulted in "33 fandoms screaming in 33 different languages."

33 fandoms screaming in 33 languages when this hot cake appeared. Save the best for the last indeed @BOGUMMY #ParkBoGum #MAMA2022 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jZoDpKuef0

Fans went on to say that Park himself was the main event:

HE’S THE MAIN EVENT 🔥🔥🔥#ParkBoGum #박보검 #MAMA2022 https://t.co/Ghdsb6ugPw
This face deserves a daesang too. Seriously I’m still so high from this bogum 🫠🫠#ParkBoGum #MAMA2022 https://t.co/Y6VlkWcx3Q
In case you did not see the moon today @BOGUMMY #ParkBogum#bogum https://t.co/BANUKi9vEz
Close Up 𝐗 #ParkBogum on the first day of hosting the #MAMAAWARDS in Japan #2022MAMA #2022MAMAAWARDS #ParkBoGumXCELINE #CELINE #BOYDOLL #BoGum #박보검 #朴寶劍#パクボゴム #พัคโบกอม https://t.co/G5pxoQkM5m

Park Bo-gum is a multitalented individual

Aside from being an actor, Park Bo-gum is also a versatile singer and musician. He gained recognition and stardom for his diverse roles in several drama television shows and movies.

One of the actor's most memorable roles was as a genius Go player from the slice-of-life drama Reply 1988. He is also one of the top Hallyu stars who has established his name in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Park gained the title of the Nation’s Crown Prince after starring in the historical drama Love in the Moonlight as a cheerful prince. He is also referred to as 'Bo Gum Magic' for his influence on pop culture. From teens to grandmothers, the South Korean star is affectionately nicknamed the 'Nation’s Son-in-Law', an indication that every woman wishes to have a son-in-law like him.

The actor has starred in many television shows, including Encounter, Record of Youth, and Hello Monster.

Park Bo-gum is reportedly hosting the second day of the 2022 MAMA Awards, which will be held on November 30 in Osaka, Japan.

