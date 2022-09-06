BTS’ V spotted hanging out with BFF Park Bo-gum at an art museum

On September 5, photos of BTS’ V and actor Park Bo-gum enjoying the Liechtenstein Hall exhibition at the COEX Convention Center in Seoul surfaced on social media.

Dressed in casual and contrasting colors, the two friends looked lovely while enjoying a day out.

koote緣分 @taemi_Kv TAEHYUNG WAS SEEN AT THE ART EXHIBITION TODAY WITH PARK BOGUM TAEHYUNG WAS SEEN AT THE ART EXHIBITION TODAY WITH PARK BOGUM https://t.co/bRnFsCDjqY

It was the first time fans saw the duo out and about after the viral CELINE Fashion Week event. The fashion event was attended by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V, and Park Bo-gum.

At the exhibition, many ARMYs instantly recognized the Inner Child singer. Their interactions with the duo were adorable, and they made sure to give them space.

ARMYs and non-fans share experiences of accidentally bumping into BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum

BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum recently took over Twitter after being spotted together at the art museum. The duo’s love for art is widely-known. Seeing them enjoying their time at the COEX Convention Center made fans happy too.

A Twitter user, @zagummy1, pointed out that the Record of Youth actor had been to the museum earlier and was probably giving the Inner Child singer a tour.

One ARMY also shared their experience of bumping into the two superstars. Twitter user @jimdelia1013 detailed the incident in a long thread. They described V as a “fluffy dog” since his hair was all fluffy. He was also wearing a mask and a cap, concealing his identity.

User @jimdelia1013 gathered up the courage and asked the person with the fluffy hair if he was BTS’ V. He denied it while smiling cutely. They whispered that they were an ARMY to not draw others’ attention. To their surprise, the K-pop idol shook hands with them.

There was a non-fan who recognized BTS’ V in an instant. They posted about their incident on Instagram, which was brought to light by Twitter user @sceneryfortae. The person even added the hashtag ‘I’m an ARMY starting today.’

♛ @sceneryfortae OP (male) recognised taehyung at the exhibition today & got surprised when he alone recognized V-nim was there. He calmed himself down & followed him around for abt 3 mins acting like he didn't know who he was, he was so handsome. He fell for his class in shopping for artworks + OP (male) recognised taehyung at the exhibition today & got surprised when he alone recognized V-nim was there. He calmed himself down & followed him around for abt 3 mins acting like he didn't know who he was, he was so handsome. He fell for his class in shopping for artworks + https://t.co/dua8nOFbMr

#kiaf #bts #v #ImAnARMYStartingToday OP doesnt remember anything of what he saw at the exhibition and his memories are full of V-nim. OP doesnt remember anything of what he saw at the exhibition and his memories are full of V-nim. #kiaf #bts #v #ImAnARMYStartingToday

According to another fan, screenshots from a South Korean online forum had muggles (a term used to describe non-fans of a particular celebrity) gushing over the K-pop idol and his visuals too.

Meanwhile, fans of both V and Park Bo-gum are now waiting for the duo to grace them with their photos.

#Taehyung And so everyone's waiting for these two's selca... Them being seen having a bond together at an art exhibit manifests their connection both as friends and artists. Their love for art, it's wholesome. Well, you can't separate the art from them, they're the art! And so everyone's waiting for these two's selca... Them being seen having a bond together at an art exhibit manifests their connection both as friends and artists. Their love for art, it's wholesome. Well, you can't separate the art from them, they're the art!#Bogum#Taehyung https://t.co/ElkcGrnf6X

💜Kim Saranghae💜 @Sarah84561654 Park bogum taking a mirror selca with Kim taehyung OMG post it now gummy! Park bogum taking a mirror selca with Kim taehyung OMG post it now gummy! 😭😭 https://t.co/nYdH5uKZNw

THV★ @taeinfinitelove Taehyung and Bogum taking a selca is the cutest thing 🫂 Taehyung and Bogum taking a selca is the cutest thing 🫂 https://t.co/eaHAjZT9Sf

BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum’s friendship goes back years. The duo do not share their photos frequently, but occasional mentions of their friendship do make headlines.

The two Korean celebrities were recently in Paris for CELINE Fashion Week with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. On returning to South Korea, V posted photos with his hyung on Weverse.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact he’s so supportive, he cherishes all his friends Op mentioned kim taehyung visited park bogum during his military enlistmenthe’s so supportive, he cherishes all his friends Op mentioned kim taehyung visited park bogum during his military enlistment 😭 he’s so supportive, he cherishes all his friends https://t.co/SXTsdTEswz

#방탄소년단 #BTS Actor Park Bogum, who is friends with Taehyung, tweeted about listening to Spring Day Actor Park Bogum, who is friends with Taehyung, tweeted about listening to Spring Day #방탄소년단 #BTS https://t.co/mxRCAtHHPB

Park Bo-gum is currently seen in Youth MT, a TVING variety show that includes cast members from three dramas: Itaewon Class, Lover in the Moonlight, and The Sound Of Magic.

