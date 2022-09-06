BTS’ V spotted hanging out with BFF Park Bo-gum at an art museum

On September 5, photos of BTS’ V and actor Park Bo-gum enjoying the Liechtenstein Hall exhibition at the COEX Convention Center in Seoul surfaced on social media.
Dressed in casual and contrasting colors, the two friends looked lovely while enjoying a day out.
It was the first time fans saw the duo out and about after the viral CELINE Fashion Week event. The fashion event was attended by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V, and Park Bo-gum.
At the exhibition, many ARMYs instantly recognized the Inner Child singer. Their interactions with the duo were adorable, and they made sure to give them space.
ARMYs and non-fans share experiences of accidentally bumping into BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum
BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum recently took over Twitter after being spotted together at the art museum. The duo’s love for art is widely-known. Seeing them enjoying their time at the COEX Convention Center made fans happy too.
A Twitter user, @zagummy1, pointed out that the Record of Youth actor had been to the museum earlier and was probably giving the Inner Child singer a tour.
One ARMY also shared their experience of bumping into the two superstars. Twitter user @jimdelia1013 detailed the incident in a long thread. They described V as a “fluffy dog” since his hair was all fluffy. He was also wearing a mask and a cap, concealing his identity.
User @jimdelia1013 gathered up the courage and asked the person with the fluffy hair if he was BTS’ V. He denied it while smiling cutely. They whispered that they were an ARMY to not draw others’ attention. To their surprise, the K-pop idol shook hands with them.
There was a non-fan who recognized BTS’ V in an instant. They posted about their incident on Instagram, which was brought to light by Twitter user @sceneryfortae. The person even added the hashtag ‘I’m an ARMY starting today.’
According to another fan, screenshots from a South Korean online forum had muggles (a term used to describe non-fans of a particular celebrity) gushing over the K-pop idol and his visuals too.
Meanwhile, fans of both V and Park Bo-gum are now waiting for the duo to grace them with their photos.
BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum’s friendship goes back years. The duo do not share their photos frequently, but occasional mentions of their friendship do make headlines.
The two Korean celebrities were recently in Paris for CELINE Fashion Week with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. On returning to South Korea, V posted photos with his hyung on Weverse.
Park Bo-gum is currently seen in Youth MT, a TVING variety show that includes cast members from three dramas: Itaewon Class, Lover in the Moonlight, and The Sound Of Magic.