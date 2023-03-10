“IU on Suchwita?”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ SUGA and IU are reportedly collaborating after three years

After three long years, K-idols BTS’ SUGA and IU are reportedly collaborating again for a new musical release.

On March 10, South Korean outlet SPOTV reported that the duo will be getting back together for a track that will be a part of the BTS member’s upcoming release. IU, the popular soloist behind hits such as Palette, LILAC, Blueming, Celebrity, BBIBBI, and strawberry moon, among others, will reportedly be a featured artist on the Daechwita singer’s track.

Fans naturally went into celebratory mode as they reminisced about the last time BTS’ SUGA and IU joined hands. In 2020, the BTS member featured and produced on IU’s hit track eight. The song won multiple awards, including the MAMA Award for the 'Best Collaboration' category.

Witnessing the two versatile artists joining hands once again made them take wild guesses on their promotions, with many wondering if the LILAC singer will feature on SUGA’s drinking show as a guest.

Min Sakina @Sakina801 What if we get a SUGAxIU mv for this new collab, what if we get IU on suchwita and Yoongi on IU's pallete and they perform eight together and their new collab what if please 🥹 What if we get a SUGAxIU mv for this new collab, what if we get IU on suchwita and Yoongi on IU's pallete and they perform eight together and their new collab what if please 🥹 https://t.co/BE7547LQlN

BIGHIT MUSIC responds with a crisp statement about BTS’ SUGA and IU’s collab, fans continue to celebrate

On March 10, SPOTV reported that BTS’ SUGA and IU were joining hands for a collaboration. The song’s release is expected to coincide with the rapper’s upcoming tour, the SUGA | Agust D tour, which will kick off in the last week of April.

Soon after the report went viral, BIGHIT MUSIC briefly commented that “it is difficult to confirm,” which fanned a chaotic fan reaction. Fans have noticed a pattern of such crisp, vague statements from the agency that have always led to the reports turning out to be true.

The ARMY fandom went into a collective frenzy as they began sharing memes, photos, videos and more, expressing their enthusiasm at the news. Both IU and BTS’ SUGA are known for their versatility and musical artistry, as the former is a multi-hit singer-songwriter while the latter is an equally popular rapper, songwriter and producer.

ej @EJLeyesuee once bighit said "it's difficult to confirm" means IT'S A FREAKING YES. once bighit said "it's difficult to confirm" means IT'S A FREAKING YES.

While celebrating the news, fans even wondered if the duo would guest on each other’s talk shows. The LILAC singer hosts a fun talk show titled IU’s Palette and the Daechwita singer hosts a drinking show titled Suchwita. Many talked about the chaos that would generate if any artist went on the other’s show to promote the upcoming potential collaboration -- or perform the new song at the Agust D world tour.

Take a look at how fans reacted to reading about the duo joining hands after three long years below:

ciella @taetaesga manifesting iu on suchwita or yoongi on iu's palette show. either way is fine i just need them to have a conversation about music and all bcs they both are really amazing. manifesting iu on suchwita or yoongi on iu's palette show. either way is fine i just need them to have a conversation about music and all bcs they both are really amazing.

Sumsum⁷🍊Face is coming @SumSumSeVeN YOONGI AND IU ANOTHER COLLABORATION YALL WAKE UP



YOONGI AND IU ANOTHER COLLABORATION YALL WAKE UPhttps://t.co/nn8zXUuFRg

bts @dilijeon a reminder that iu opened her tour with the last yoongi collab and koobi were there to witness it a reminder that iu opened her tour with the last yoongi collab and koobi were there to witness it https://t.co/aronGZHCc0

bts gay cafe⁷ 𖤣𖥧𖡼 @yoongisgayvans another iu and yoongi collab oh i need to process this properly



another iu and yoongi collab oh i need to process this properly https://t.co/CdjA6DZNWW

m⁷ | ots • face • d-54 @jinkookIy big hit responded as fast as hobi replies under a bts post yeah that yoongi x iu collab is TRUE



big hit responded as fast as hobi replies under a bts post yeah that yoongi x iu collab is TRUE https://t.co/EUigAKQHJa

keci⁷⁺¹ 🐱🎂💜 (slow) @likechizu And if we get iu on suchwita and yoongi on iu palette and we finally get "eight" performance from them And if we get iu on suchwita and yoongi on iu palette and we finally get "eight" performance from them https://t.co/4bcc3T1050

🪞ًً @fairytaegis i feel SICK and dizzy we just got on the street, joonie’s collab is literally dropping in a few days, set me free pt.2 is shortly after it along with jimin’s album and now ur telling me yoongi and iu are dropping another collab soon? i feel SICK and dizzy we just got on the street, joonie’s collab is literally dropping in a few days, set me free pt.2 is shortly after it along with jimin’s album and now ur telling me yoongi and iu are dropping another collab soon?

sooji @svtmoa another yoongi and iu collab don’t lie to me another yoongi and iu collab don’t lie to me https://t.co/NxRpV4lFXI

naz⁷ 🪞 @shy_taegi Y'ALL YOONGI AND IU ARE COLLABING FOR A NEW SONG? IN YOONGI'S NEW ALBUM?!! OH MY GOD Y'ALL YOONGI AND IU ARE COLLABING FOR A NEW SONG? IN YOONGI'S NEW ALBUM?!! OH MY GOD https://t.co/n8jctUwlpQ

Aleks⁷ on the street🪞 @zaleksandram If collab rumors are true, then we might get “eight” (+ a new song) live performance either on yoongi's suchwita or iu's palette !!!

(or at one of yoongi’s concerts!) If collab rumors are true, then we might get “eight” (+ a new song) live performance either on yoongi's suchwita or iu's palette !!!(or at one of yoongi’s concerts!)

sel @vhgtae IU & YOONGI COLLAB #2??????? IU & YOONGI COLLAB #2??????? https://t.co/KxvJxkdAvR

reems ♡s salma @eight_lily7 new music from iu after 436 days and that too a collab with yoongi. the wait was worth it new music from iu after 436 days and that too a collab with yoongi. the wait was worth it https://t.co/fQ0aYHKsxS

ali⁷ yoongi gf. @EIGHTPIPER this but part two with yoongi on suchwita and iu pallete this but part two with yoongi on suchwita and iu pallete https://t.co/sGVfrjtZOK

Meanwhile, the fandom is already filled with speculations of two potential guests that might soon appear on Suchwita. These are BTS’ SUGA’s bandmates, Jung Kook and Jimin.

Talks about the former featuring as a guest stemmed from BIGHIT MUSIC’s official Instagram posting an edit of Jung Kook talking about drinking with the Daechwita rapper.

As for the latter, Jimin’s giggly reaction to an ARMY’s question about his feature on the show ignited discussions about him attending it to promote his solo debut album, FACE.

It remains to be seen who will be the next guest on Suchwita, as the show has no set release date specified but releases a teaser a few days before the episode.

