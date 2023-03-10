“IU on Suchwita?”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ SUGA and IU are reportedly collaborating after three years

After three long years, K-idols BTS’ SUGA and IU are reportedly collaborating again for a new musical release.
On March 10, South Korean outlet SPOTV reported that the duo will be getting back together for a track that will be a part of the BTS member’s upcoming release. IU, the popular soloist behind hits such as Palette, LILAC, Blueming, Celebrity, BBIBBI, and strawberry moon, among others, will reportedly be a featured artist on the Daechwita singer’s track.
Fans naturally went into celebratory mode as they reminisced about the last time BTS’ SUGA and IU joined hands. In 2020, the BTS member featured and produced on IU’s hit track eight. The song won multiple awards, including the MAMA Award for the 'Best Collaboration' category.
Witnessing the two versatile artists joining hands once again made them take wild guesses on their promotions, with many wondering if the LILAC singer will feature on SUGA’s drinking show as a guest.
BIGHIT MUSIC responds with a crisp statement about BTS’ SUGA and IU’s collab, fans continue to celebrate
On March 10, SPOTV reported that BTS’ SUGA and IU were joining hands for a collaboration. The song’s release is expected to coincide with the rapper’s upcoming tour, the SUGA | Agust D tour, which will kick off in the last week of April.
Soon after the report went viral, BIGHIT MUSIC briefly commented that “it is difficult to confirm,” which fanned a chaotic fan reaction. Fans have noticed a pattern of such crisp, vague statements from the agency that have always led to the reports turning out to be true.
The ARMY fandom went into a collective frenzy as they began sharing memes, photos, videos and more, expressing their enthusiasm at the news. Both IU and BTS’ SUGA are known for their versatility and musical artistry, as the former is a multi-hit singer-songwriter while the latter is an equally popular rapper, songwriter and producer.
While celebrating the news, fans even wondered if the duo would guest on each other’s talk shows. The LILAC singer hosts a fun talk show titled IU’s Palette and the Daechwita singer hosts a drinking show titled Suchwita. Many talked about the chaos that would generate if any artist went on the other’s show to promote the upcoming potential collaboration -- or perform the new song at the Agust D world tour.
Take a look at how fans reacted to reading about the duo joining hands after three long years below:
Meanwhile, the fandom is already filled with speculations of two potential guests that might soon appear on Suchwita. These are BTS’ SUGA’s bandmates, Jung Kook and Jimin.
Talks about the former featuring as a guest stemmed from BIGHIT MUSIC’s official Instagram posting an edit of Jung Kook talking about drinking with the Daechwita rapper.
As for the latter, Jimin’s giggly reaction to an ARMY’s question about his feature on the show ignited discussions about him attending it to promote his solo debut album, FACE.
It remains to be seen who will be the next guest on Suchwita, as the show has no set release date specified but releases a teaser a few days before the episode.