All you need to know about BTS' SUGA's online fan meet

On April 3, 2023, BTS' SUGA revealed the release of his solo album, D-DAY, and in an effort to promote the same, he announced that he'll be holding an online fan meet. Fans participating in the video will be randomly chosen, and it will be held on April 21, the same day as the release of the album.

A total of fifty callers will be chosen for the video call fan signing event with SUGA with about a minute assigned to each participant. The announcement for the same on the official Twitter handle of BTS read:

"[NOTICE] SUGA| Guide to Agust D's solo album D-DAY release video call fan signing event."

Given that this will be the idol's first online fan event, both as a group and as a soloist, fans are excited to see a new dimension of him and eager to know how he'll interact with his callers.

How you can participate in BTS' SUGA's first video call fan meet

Any participant willing to join BTS' SUGA's fan meet must have purchased at least one copy of his solo album, D-DAY.

Following this, all participants will be put together in a raffle, out of which fifty members will be chosen randomly. However, one's probability increases with the number of purchases, as their name will occur as many times as the number of albums they've purchased.

The purchase also does not account for all or any album purchasing site. One's participation will only be considered eligible if that purchase is made from Weverse Shop GLOBAL.

Additionally, the Weverse versions of the albums won't be considered eligible for their participation. However, the set version that comes with both the original and the Weverse version will be counted.

The purchases need to be made between April 3, 2023, from 11 AM KST to April 18, 2023, 11:59 PM KST. Winners of the same will be announced a couple of days later, on April 20, at 2 PM KST.

In addition to the fan signing event winners, 230 lucky fans will be chosen randomly and will be gifted a special autographed poster of BTS' SUGA from his solo album D-DAY.

BTS' SUGA has quite an exciting list of events stacked up for his fans

Apart from the exciting studio album release from SUGA, he will also be releasing a documentary film, titled SUGA: Road To D-Day. The same will be accessible to fans on Weverse and Disney+.

Furthermore, the idol will also be holding a world tour, Agust D Tour, where he'll be performing in four countries (revealed as of now). So far, he has nine shows planned out from April 26 to June 25 in the USA, Asia, Japan, and Korea.

With a lot of exciting content also rolling out through his drinking show, Suchwita, where various diverse guests appear, SUGA definitely stands as the most active BTS member this year.

Given that BTS' SUGA will be the second BTS member following Jimin to hold a video call fan signing event, fans are intrigued and curious as to how it will roll out as they await more of the group's members to hold the same.

