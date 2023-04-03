“Genius Min Yoongi”: BTS fans celebrate as SUGA announces that his debut solo album D-DAY will release on April 21

Late on Sunday, April 2, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Min Yoongi, who goes by the stage name SUGA, will release his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21.

Min Yoongi will be the fifth member of the group after co-members -- J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, and Jimin’s FACE -- to release a solo album.

BTS’ Min Yoongi had previously released his mixtape, AGUST-D, in August 2016 under his alternate titular stage name, Agust-D. He released his second mixtape, D-2, in May 2020.

D-DAY, his debut solo album, will mark the final installment in the AGUST-D trilogy, showcasing an intimate and personal portrayal of the 30-year-old idol's life as an artist.

As soon as ARMYs heard about SUGA making his solo album debut this month, they promptly took to Twitter to share their excitement regarding the same.

Min Yoongi has written and composed all songs of his upcoming solo album D-DAY

In a statement released by BIG HIT MUSIC, the agency confirmed that Min Yoongi himself wrote and composed all the songs for his upcoming solo debut album D-DAY.

D-DAY aims to delve into and showcase Min Yoongi’s personal journey as two of his stage avatars -- SUGA and Agust-D -- by offering an intimate, personal, and in-depth portrayal of his life as an artist by completing the AGUST-D trilogy.

Min Yoongi will be dropping a pre-release track on Friday, April 7, ahead of the album's release.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the D-DAY hitmaker will meet fans through various activities like video fan meetings and autographed poster event as he previously couldn’t engage with fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former event will take place on April 21, the day of the album release and will last for a minute for each fan, who will be selected through a raffle system, which will take place from April 3 at 11 am KST and close on April 18, at 11:59 pm KST. Only 50 lucky winners will be able to participate in the event.

For the autographed poster interaction, 230 lucky fans will be randomly selected who will get an exclusive poster signed by the BTS member. This will be chosen by a raffle system as well, which will take place from April 3, at 11 am KST, to April 27, at 11:59 pm KST.

The pre-orders for the idol's solo debut album D-DAY began today on Monday, April 3, which will have two photobook versions and one Weverse album version. Shipping to all countries will begin in order after the release date and the shipping information for D-DAY's vinyl record will be announced later.

BTS’ Min Yoongi’s Agust D D-DAY TOUR’ will take place from April 26 through June 25 this year

BTS’ Min Yoongi will be heading to his first-ever solo world tour under his stage moniker Agust D.

The world tour will begin in the US, one week post the release of his debut solo album D-DAY; the artist will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, post which he will fly to Newark on April 27.

After a brief break, he will fly to Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6 and post another short break, the Agust-D singer will perform in Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14. He will conclude his US performances in Oakland on May 16 and 17.

The Interlude: Shadow singer will return to Asia to perform in Jakarta for three nights from May 26 to 28 and take a short break, post which, the Daechwita singer will perform in Bangkok on June 10 and 11, and in Singapore on June 17 and 18.

Finally, on June 24 and 25, he will perform at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The Japan dates will be announced at a later date.

The Daechwita singer is currently awaiting the release of his solo documentary film SUGA: Road to D-DAY on Disney Plus Hotstar.

