BTS' Suga makes a thoughtful donation of 100 million won on his birthday for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria

BTS' Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, made a bountiful donation on his birthday to help victims of Turkey and Syria's devastating earthquakes. On March 9, the Daechwita rapper turned 30 and also made a generous contribution to make his special day memorable. Save the Children, a non-governmental organization (NGO), revealed the news about the BTS rapper's generous donation of 100 million Won (approximately $75,900) on this very day.

“BTS member Suga has donated 100 million won [approximately $75,900] for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria following severe damage from a record-breaking earthquake.”

2023 Turkey-Syria emergency relief fund

2022 Hope Bridge Association

2021 Keimyung University Hospital

2020 Hope Bridge Association

2019 Korean Youth Cancer Foundation

2018 39 orphanages

This is not the first time Suga has made a donation on his birthday. Throughout his musical career, the BTS member has made donations, helping wildfire victims, pediatric cancer patients, COVID-19 prevention efforts, and more.

BTS' Suga celebrates birthday with a generous donation

BTS' Suga has once again won hearts with his thoughtful donation of 100 million won to the Turkey and Syria relief funds. The amount will be used by the NGO on children's relief goods.

SUGA STREAM @932220SG 2022- to support the victims of the forest fires he donated 100M won to Hope Bridge!



2023- donated 100M won to help the children affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria!



SUGA DONATION FAIRY

The 30-year-old South Korean rapper and singer hopes that by making a donation, he will be able to help the earthquake-affected children. In a detailed statement, he stated:

"So many children and families have suffered great damage from this earthquake. I send my condolences to the survivors and victims. I hope that this becomes at least a bit of help to children affected by the earthquake and hope this [donation] is used to provide relief goods for children.”

Save The Children will use the funds to provide winter blankets, mattresses, school supplies, and other necessities to children in affected areas.

Last year, on his birthday, Suga donated 100 million Won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. At other times, he has reached out to help people in need by donating to the Korean Youth Cancer Foundation, 39 orphanages, and many more.

Fans are immensely proud of the Agust D singer and can be seen praising and celebrating the special day on social media. The Daegu-born K-pop idol, like other BTS members, had a Weverse live session to celebrate his birthday with the fans.

In between the meaningful conversation between BTS' Suga and the fans, the live session turned chaotic when his bandmates Jimin, j-hope, and Jungkook decided to have some fun in the comment section. The maknaes wished Suga a happy birthday and continued to tease him with the iconic 'Yoongi Marry Me' comment, an ongoing gag where ARMYs (BTS fandom) randomly propose to Yoongi.

