What is BTS member Suga's go-to skincare routine?

When it comes to BTS members' skincare regimes, Suga's go-to skincare routine might be the easiest to follow. He might throw in something extra once in a while, but on an everyday basis, he keeps it bare minimum.

The 30-year-old singer loves nothing more than lying down in bed when free, so keeping his skincare routine minimal is a no-brainer. He is probably the lowest maintenance among all BTS members in terms of skincare.

The That That singer revealed his regime when he went live with J-Hope. Suga's go-to skincare routine shocked J-Hope, who is thorough with his skincare and incorporates several products into his routine. Here's what Suga does to maintain his flawless skin.

Cleanser and moisturizer: That's all you need to replicate Suga's go-to skincare routine

1) Cleanser

A good cleansing routine is key to blemish-free skin. Suga's go-to skincare routine might be simple, but he takes the cleansing step seriously. With constant touring and makeup applications, not having a proper cleanser could wreak havoc on the skin.

If you apply makeup every day, a double cleansing method would be more beneficial than simply using a water-based cleanser. It is best to use an oil-based cleanser first, which will help remove all traces of makeup. Then go in with a water-based cleanser to wash it all away.

If you don't want to incorporate two products for cleansing, use a hydrating cleanser as the first and second cleanser. However, it has to be a creamy formula, as other cleansers can strip the skin of its natural oils.

2) Moisturizer

When it comes to hydration and moisturization, BTS members love to add in a toner or an essence before going in with their moisturizer. However, the Agust D singer claims it is too much work.

Suga's go-to skincare routine skips the hydrating products, and he goes directly for moisturization. A moisturizer is much-needed, especially in a routine with no prior hydrating steps.

The moisturizer will help maintain healthy, glowing skin. It provides the proper nourishment for the skin microbiome to thrive and the skin barrier to stay at its best.

3) Cold sheet mask

If there is one extra product that the Butter singer adds to his routine, it is a cold sheet mask. Suga's go-to skincare routine often includes putting on a cold sheet mask after showering.

Cold sheet masks are known to have several benefits. It helps with depuffing the face, much like an ice roller. It can also help with redness and irritation, especially when one has been in the sun for a long time.

4) Sunscreen

All BTS members incorporate sunscreen into their morning routine. We have seen them reapply sunscreen in their vlogs, so it is safe to assume they are diligent with sun protection.

Suga's go-to skincare routine also incorporates sunscreen. Sunscreen protects you from the damaging effects of UV rays. It also helps prevent sunburns and irritation from exposure to harsh sun.

Suga's go-to skincare routine is very minimal. As J-Hope pointed out in the live, it might be because he was blessed with good skin. If you have certain skin concerns that need to be addressed, it is best to incorporate a targeted formula like a serum into your routine.

If you have dehydrated skin, adding a toner or essence could benefit your skin. Also, do not forget lip care; use a lip balm as the finishing touch for soft, hydrated lips.

