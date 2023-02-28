On February 27, BTS SUGA was seen on the red carpet for the VIP premiere of Devil's Deal starring Lee Sung-min, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Mu-yeol. His unexpected appearance at the movie premiere naturally sent fans into a frenzy. After being announced as the brand ambassador for Valentino, SUGA walked the red carpet dressed in the label's clothing.

The BTS member also made sure to greet fans and journalists present at the venue. Delighted fans soon took to Twitter to trend "SUGA AT THE VIP PREMIERE."

Given that this was the first time the idol attended a movie premiere, many wondered about his invitation to the show since BTS SUGA doesn't have a direct connection to the film. However, the singer-rapper eventually revealed that the movie's lead, Lee Sung-min, appeared on SUGA's show Suchwita, which will air on March 2.

Fans react to BTS SUGA's appearance at the VIP premier of the movie, Devil's Deal

Right from his entrance to the VIP movie premiere, BTS SUGA was showered with love from fans as a huge crowd waited to see him make his way to the theater.

Despite news of his attendance being revealed only a few hours before the event, there was quite an overwhelming crowd of fans. SUGA made sure to greet all of them with high-fives and huge smiles, thanking them for their presence, and ARMYs were naturally touched by his enthusiasm and cheerful mood.

Check out how fans are responding to SUGA's appearance at the Devil's Deal premiere:

While it was evident that the idol was nervous, given that it was his first solo appearance at a movie premiere, he handled it well and was great at answering the questions asked by the journalists.

Fans particularly loved the moment when the host asked him to sing a part of BTS' hit track Fire with reference to the movie Devil's Deal, and SUGA immediately complied as the host danced to the choreography beside him. The artist said:

"The Devil's Deal Burn It Up!"

Following his red carpet entry, BTS SUGA also seemed to have had a great time during the movie premiere. Some behind-the-scenes images revealed that the idol was seated between Lee Sung-min and Cho Jin-woong and posted the same on his Instagram. He also released a few more images of him enjoying the food at the venue with the caption,

"The Devil's Deal is fun!"

Fans rejoiced at seeing SUGA active again in diverse fields of the entertainment industry and are eagerly looking forward to everything else he's prepared for fans.

In light of SUGA's appearance at the event, fans are continuing to celebrate the news of the idol's solo tour, Agust D. As the first BTS member to announce a solo tour, the idol will be kickstarting the tour in the USA, with a few dates in Asia and Korea, before concluding the tour in Japan.

As BTS SUGA continues to showcase more dimensions of his social side, fans rejoice at the exciting list of content that's sure to greet them in the near future.

