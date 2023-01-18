BTS SUGA becomes latest brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino

On January 17, 2023, it was officially announced that BTS SUGA has been selected as the Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino's newest brand ambassador. He is said to have joined the Di.Vas unit of the company's ambassadors, an acronym that expands to 'Different Values.' Upon hearing this news, ARMYs couldn't be happier, considering the well-deserved and rightful representation that the brand has given to the multi-faceted artist.

Valentino's creative director, Pier Paolo Piccioli, described the K-pop idol in the following words:

"He is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticuty, He perfectly embodies everything that Di.Vas testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion."

While there were likely many options for BTS SUGA to represent, given his remarkable career and influential presence in the music industry, the artist felt that Valentino and Di.Vas' values were what most aligned with his own values:

"All individuals have differnet dreams and values. Valentino and Piccioli have been supportive of diversity which is something that I also believe in."

He is also the second-ever male brand ambassador to represent the Italian luxury brand, Valentino's Di.Vas Campaign, after their first male ambassador, F1 star Lewis Hamilton. In addition to becoming the brand ambassador for Valentino, SUGA will also be participating upfront in the Maison Valentino Essential campaign, their menswear staples.

Fans react to BTS SUGA's shoot for Valentino and GQ Magazine, showering him with love

As brand ambassador announcements usually go, artists who take up the title engage in photoshoots with magazines, through which the announcement is officially made. In similar fashion, BTS SUGA worked alongside GQ Magazine while wearing fashionable clothing from Valentino's latest collection, Maison Valentino Essentials.

silvia @minygxpd 🏻 I love how Valentino didn’t just said “SUGA our new Ambassador” but gave us a whole article explaining why he is perfect for them while praising how talented he is in his work I love how Valentino didn’t just said “SUGA our new Ambassador” but gave us a whole article explaining why he is perfect for them while praising how talented he is in his work 😌☝🏻

As the idol posed with his long hair and dressed in chic and bright clothing, fans couldn't help but swoon over how incredible BTS SUGA looked. They also appreciated Charlotte Rutherford, the photographer in SUGA's most recent photoshoot, for putting forth an incredible capture of the artist and the brand's clothing.

His fans seem to be proud of the representation and exposure that SUGA is finally getting for his immensely captivating and influential aura. SUGA has garnered a lot of attention recently, especially from the locals, despite having minimal activity in the musical sphere there.

Recently, the talented artist has turned to many different social activities, showcasing his experimental side. From showing up for basketball matches to starting his own YouTube variety show Suchwita, the idol has certainly been on a roll to expand his horizons. With this announcement as Valentino's global brand ambassador, fans are overflowing with pride, praising SUGA on how far he's come and the growth he's undergone.

In other news, BTS Jimin has also become the global brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Dior, as of January 17, 2023. With so much news coming in at once, fans rejoiced at the pile-up of exciting and commendable announcements from the septet's members, naturally flooding Twitter and trending the topics under several keywords.

As the idol continues to roll out his activities in collaboration with Valentino in their upcoming campaign, fans eagerly look forward to what BTS SUGA has in store for them.

