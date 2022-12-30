"Its back": Fans rejoice as trailer drops for BTS Suga's Suchwita

The wait for the second episode of BTS Suga's drinking talk show, Suchwita, is finally over, as the new episode will be released on January 5, 2023.

On Thursday, December 28, BTS released a teaser for the upcoming episode through their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, sending ARMYs into a frenzy.

The guest for the new episode was partially revealed and then censored with a sugar cube, as they did with the first teaser featuring RM. However, just like the fans predicted the BTS' leader, they also guessed the second episode's guest in no time.

The teaser began with Suga saying, "We didn't end with the first episode" and "Suchwita is back", which excited fans on Twitter. One user wrote:

"OMG ITS BACK SUCHWITA, IT HAS MORE THAN ONE EP"

Suga's eye crinkles in the teaser sends Twitter fans into a meltdown as they expect to see other Korean celebrities on the drinking show

The new teaser was released exactly one month after the first teaser, and the new episode's release date also coincided with the previous month, a pattern which fans quickly caught on to.

According to ARMYs, the highlight of the clip was Suga's heartwarming laugh. They gushed over the Daechwita singer's "eye crinkles," calling them adorable and cute.

Moreover, seeing that the guests are not just limited to BTS members, many multi-fandom stans hoped to see their favorite idols and artists from other groups share a drink with Suga in future episodes.

Comedian Shin Dong-yup to feature as a guest in episode 2 of Suchwita with BTS' Suga

In the teaser, Suga bowed to greet his guest and introduced him as one of the country's topmost MCs. He even revealed that the guest was a host on Animal Farm, a popular Korean TV show.

With obvious hints in the teaser, the identity of the second guest was not a mystery to fans, who quickly established that the guest was a famous South Korean comedian and TV personality Shin Dong-yup.

However, that's not just why ARMY was quick to recognize him. In 2021, Dong-yup was the host of Let's BTS, a special talk show by the boy group that aired on KBS, making him a familiar face in the fandom.

The 51-year-old entertainer is a household name in South Korea for his appearances on many popular TV shows. Throughout his career, he has hosted over 40 shows, including KBS's Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, SBS's My Little Old Boy, tvN's Amazing Saturday, and MBC's True Story, among others.

He was recently awarded the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards for hosting the network's music competition show Immortal Songs for 11 years. The award follows two previous daesangs he won from KBS in 2002 and 2012 for Happy Together and Hello Counselor, respectively.

