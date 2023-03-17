“They are coming”: Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee confirmed for the thriller drama Price of Confession, sending fans into a frenzy

On March 16, Han So-hee took to her Instagram account to share a black and white picture of Song Hye-kyo and her with the caption Price of Confession, thus confirming that the duo will be appearing in the upcoming thriller and mystery drama.

Price of Confession revolves around the life of two women who somehow get entangled in a murder case.

kath @kdramatreats Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee joint slay for #PriceofConfession is real, THEY ARE COMING Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee joint slay for #PriceofConfession is real, THEY ARE COMING 🔥 https://t.co/qLhTxGe4Cb

After Han So-hee’s Instagram story, Song Hye-kyo reshared the post on her Instagram story with a white heart, and the former was seen commenting on the latest post with the caption ’mine'.

Twitterati can’t get enough of Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s drama confirmation

Ever since the two shared their first look at the upcoming drama Price of Confession on their Instagram story, fans all over Twitter have been hyped about their pairing and want to see them in a drama as soon as possible.

Some fans are even observing that Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo share a similar kind of energy, personality, and looks.Others are speculating who would be leading as the villain this time.

As the two shared a sneak-peak for their upcoming drama Price of Confession, both Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo started trending in South Korea.

아포방포⁷ 613 ∞ 079 @bora_haetwt cant wait to see them in one drama @iconickdramas Two powerful womancant wait to see them in one drama @iconickdramas Two powerful woman 🔥 cant wait to see them in one drama 🙌

the glory brainrot @rubyinme song hye kyo and han so hee are trending in south korea song hye kyo and han so hee are trending in south korea 😭 https://t.co/mFhSvaoTX0

Shura @shura0021 song hye kyo and han so hee are on set of “The Price of Confession”



song hye kyo and han so hee are on set of “The Price of Confession” https://t.co/g2a2ywMeuu

Dishari⁷ @Dishari18 @iconickdramas I've always felt like they are so similar not only by their looks but also by their personalities, it's gonna be great having them both on the same project @iconickdramas I've always felt like they are so similar not only by their looks but also by their personalities, it's gonna be great having them both on the same project

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Han So Hee posted this photo of her with Hyekyo and Song Hye Kyo reposted it!



SO EXCITED FOR THIS PAIRING Han So Hee posted this photo of her with Hyekyo and Song Hye Kyo reposted it!SO EXCITED FOR THIS PAIRING https://t.co/1nvrGKbIMH

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



About the bloody chronicle of an art teacher (Hyekyo) and a mysterious woman (Sohee) surrounding a murder case. THE #SongHyeKyo and #HanSoHee are officially confirmed to lead the women centric thriller #ThePriceOfConfession About the bloody chronicle of an art teacher (Hyekyo) and a mysterious woman (Sohee) surrounding a murder case. THE #SongHyeKyo and #HanSoHee are officially confirmed to lead the women centric thriller #ThePriceOfConfession 🔥About the bloody chronicle of an art teacher (Hyekyo) and a mysterious woman (Sohee) surrounding a murder case. https://t.co/95FpA1bg9F

Song Hye-kyo is set to chronicle the role of an arts teacher, An Yoon-soo, who lives an ordinary and peaceful life but suddenly gets entangled in a murder case, changing her life into a nightmare. Meanwhile, Han So-hee is set to chronicle the role of Mo Eun, who is very secretive and has antisocial tendencies. The duo somehow get interwined with each other and the drama unravels their chemistry further.

The Price of Confession will be helmed by director Sim Na-yeon, who has previously worked on dramas including Beyond Evil and At Eighteen. The show will be penned by screenwriter Kwon Jong-kwan, who has previously worked on Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence.

🐈 @kyoilys the world is not ready for song hye kyo and han sohee’s joint serve the world is not ready for song hye kyo and han sohee’s joint serve https://t.co/SzKtiTVN6Y

Song Hye-kyo has appeared in a number of hit series including Full House and Descendants of the Sun, proving her worldwide popularity and influence.

She recently starred in the Netflix hit series The Glory Part 1 and 2 alongside Lee Do-hyun. The show instantly became a huge hit because of the intriguing and dark storyline. Fans even praised the actress for showcasing a different side to herself, which she never did in her other projects throughout her acting career.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee is a popular Korean actress who rose to fame and popularity with her projects The World of the Married and Nevertheless. Fans love her bold and daring role in the show. She has also featured in dramas including My Name and 100 Days My Prince.

No other details about the upcoming drama Price of Confession have been revealed yet.

