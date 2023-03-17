“They are coming”: Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee confirmed for the thriller drama Price of Confession, sending fans into a frenzy

On March 16, Han So-hee took to her Instagram account to share a black and white picture of Song Hye-kyo and her with the caption Price of Confession, thus confirming that the duo will be appearing in the upcoming thriller and mystery drama.
Price of Confession revolves around the life of two women who somehow get entangled in a murder case.
After Han So-hee’s Instagram story, Song Hye-kyo reshared the post on her Instagram story with a white heart, and the former was seen commenting on the latest post with the caption ’mine'.
Twitterati can’t get enough of Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s drama confirmation
Ever since the two shared their first look at the upcoming drama Price of Confession on their Instagram story, fans all over Twitter have been hyped about their pairing and want to see them in a drama as soon as possible.
Some fans are even observing that Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo share a similar kind of energy, personality, and looks.Others are speculating who would be leading as the villain this time.
As the two shared a sneak-peak for their upcoming drama Price of Confession, both Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo started trending in South Korea.
Song Hye-kyo is set to chronicle the role of an arts teacher, An Yoon-soo, who lives an ordinary and peaceful life but suddenly gets entangled in a murder case, changing her life into a nightmare. Meanwhile, Han So-hee is set to chronicle the role of Mo Eun, who is very secretive and has antisocial tendencies. The duo somehow get interwined with each other and the drama unravels their chemistry further.
The Price of Confession will be helmed by director Sim Na-yeon, who has previously worked on dramas including Beyond Evil and At Eighteen. The show will be penned by screenwriter Kwon Jong-kwan, who has previously worked on Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence.
Song Hye-kyo has appeared in a number of hit series including Full House and Descendants of the Sun, proving her worldwide popularity and influence.
She recently starred in the Netflix hit series The Glory Part 1 and 2 alongside Lee Do-hyun. The show instantly became a huge hit because of the intriguing and dark storyline. Fans even praised the actress for showcasing a different side to herself, which she never did in her other projects throughout her acting career.
Meanwhile, Han So-hee is a popular Korean actress who rose to fame and popularity with her projects The World of the Married and Nevertheless. Fans love her bold and daring role in the show. She has also featured in dramas including My Name and 100 Days My Prince.
No other details about the upcoming drama Price of Confession have been revealed yet.