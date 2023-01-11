6 reasons why you should tune into Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory 

The highly anticipated revenge thriller The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo is out now and has already created hype among K-drama fans. Especially during the final few episodes of Part 1, the tense drama left viewers with a mix of angst and melancholy. Within three days of its release, Part 1 of The Glory was watched for more than 24.5 million hours worldwide, according to Netflix.

In the first part of the drama, viewers come across a glimpse of Moon Dong-eun’s life, the character played by Hallyu Queen Song Hye-kyo. After being abused, molested, and bullied in high school and having no one to turn to, Dong-eun went through a series of unbearable circumstances. She lived with the wounds that were inflicted on her body and soul for a very long time.

Viewers are shown the protagonist's transformation into a strong woman and her teaming up with Lee Do-hyun’s character, Ju Yeo-jeong, a plastic surgeon intern, for revenge.

If you haven’t tuned into The Glory yet, we have listed six reasons why you should.

Powerful female characters, portrayal of bullying and more reasons why you should binge watch The Glory

1) Impressive chemistry between actors

bia @theotherbia #JungSungil.



#theglory

Someone please cast these 2 in a slow burn about a CEO who gets obsessed with an impoverished Baduk genius woman who plays for money at a club in old part of town frequented by sr citizens. So much chemistry between #SongHyeKyo Someone please cast these 2 in a slow burn about a CEO who gets obsessed with an impoverished Baduk genius woman who plays for money at a club in old part of town frequented by sr citizens. So much chemistry between #SongHyeKyo & #JungSungil.#theglory https://t.co/UPKktCq2b3

The romance between Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun’s characters has received a positive response from viewers. However, what really impressed K-drama fans was the sizzling chemistry between Song Hye-kyo and Jung Sung-II’s characters. In the show, the two met while playing Baduk. The game requires players to either destroy their opponent's house or build their own.

Baduk encapsulates the duo’s journey as Do-young is not just an ordinary man but the husband of Dong-eun’s bully, Park Ji-Yeon (played by actress Lim Ji-yeon).

Many fans were captivated by the s*xual tension between Dong-eun and Ha Do-young until the end of The Glory. The undeniable chemistry between the two compelled fans to demand a separate spin-off drama for Song Hye-kyo and Jung Sung ll.

2) Portrayal of psychological issues

the glory ⋆ @ldh_simp someone really said this scene hit the hardest. society forces u to be a bigger person, to forgive & forget what was in the past. but yeojeong rather validated & shared the pain inflicted on her, the bruises that set her back to move forward. she needed to be understood #theglory someone really said this scene hit the hardest. society forces u to be a bigger person, to forgive & forget what was in the past. but yeojeong rather validated & shared the pain inflicted on her, the bruises that set her back to move forward. she needed to be understood #theglory https://t.co/QPKkK9bly1

Not only Dong-eun, but also Ju Yeo-jeong, have depicted and illuminated psychological issues in The Glory in a realistic and relatable manner. Lee Do-hyun’s character, Ju Yeo-jeong, suffers mentally and is unable to get rid of the traumatic events that happened in the past when someone close to him was murdered. He has often visited his therapist but couldn’t find any solution.

Ju Yeo-jeong feels like he’s constantly drowning and has no clue how to come out of that situation. Even Moon Dong-eun has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being tortured by her bullies. She would vomit and scratch her arms, where she was wounded.

How psychological issues often go unnoticed, aren’t treated the same as physical illnesses, and are capable of destroying one’s life is portrayed in a simple yet blatant manner in the show. The Glory’s one major feature is its strong decision not to downplay mental issues.

3) Near-perfect casting that had everyone raving

Aside from the thrilling plot, fans praised the resemblance between the teen and adult actors in the drama The Glory. The younger counterparts of Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon’s characters were played by Jung Ji-so and Shin Ye-sun.

K-drama fans applauded director Ahn Gil-ho for casting younger and more versatile talents who neatly embodied the lead actors. It was the same case for the supporting characters’ actors too. Social media, especially Twitter, had fans gushing over how near-perfect the cast looked.

4) Powerful female characters

the glory ⋆ @ldh_simp 🏻



#TheGlory #더글로리 she’s really one of the best characters in the drama by far. from being an abused wife to becoming the coolest and clever spy of dongeun. she did personality switches to make the revenge successful she’s really one of the best characters in the drama by far. from being an abused wife to becoming the coolest and clever spy of dongeun. she did personality switches to make the revenge successful 🙌🏻#TheGlory #더글로리 https://t.co/yHly2Itr3A

The Glory showcased two powerful female characters such as Song Hye-kyo and Yum Hye-ran. Their characters, Moon Dong-eun and Kang Hyeon-ran, became stronger together as a result of their friendship.

Song Hye-kyo’s character Dong-eun wasn’t strong from the start, she became stronger with the hardships that life has thrown her way. She’s been through a lot, from being bullied and to being betrayed by her own parents. Having seen the ups and downs of life, working and studying together, and having no friends and no one to rely on, she made herself stronger.

The veteran actress Yum Hye-ran played the character of a miserable mother named Hyeon-nam who used to get physically abused by her husband. She led a life of difficulties before meeting Moon-eun. After making a deal with Dong-eun, Hyeon-nam’s life changed for the better. She transformed herself into a detective to follow Moon Dong-eun’s order and eventually gained confidence.

The Glory’s powerful female duo proved that a strong woman isn’t born, she is made.

5) Portrayal of the real-life bullying situation in South Korea

Ruru | the glory & the match @jipyeongsandbox

this is so messed up. i hope the victims find their peace and for the bullies, vip places reserved in hell!



guys.. the bullying scenes from #TheGlory is pretty much happen in real lifethis is so messed up. i hope the victims find their peace and for the bullies, vip places reserved in hell! guys.. the bullying scenes from #TheGlory is pretty much happen in real life 😢this is so messed up. i hope the victims find their peace and for the bullies, vip places reserved in hell!https://t.co/vwcVEDvB53

In the first episode of The Glory, it was shown that Moon Dong-eun was brutally tortured and bullied by her classmate Park Yeon-jin. It has been reported by Korean media that the incident was inspired by a 2006 bullying incident that made headlines across the country.

In 2006, a female student referred to as J attended a girl’s middle school and became a target of bullying. Her classmate, referred to as K, once called her, but when she arrived late, she punished her by several cruel means.

The Glory has placed the horrendous bullying situation in the limelight. It has even ignited many conversations surrounding Korean and Thai celebrities’ past bullying scandals.

6) A worthy cliffhanger ending

When the first part of the show ended on episode 8, viewers voiced their frustration at having to wait two months for part 2. The cliffhanger ending, where the bully’s husband finds her in Moon Doong-eun’s house and Moon Dong-eun casually playing Baduk in Ju Yeo-jeong’s house, sparked immense curiosity.

Fans are highly suspicious of other things, such as the conversation between Dong-eun and Do-young, Park Yeon-jin’s husband. The ending left fans with many unanswered questions, such as what Ha Do-young will do now that he is aware of his wife's darkest side.

Moreover, there still remain questions about Ju Yeo-jeong’s mysterious past and Dong-eun’s revenge plans, among other things.

The second part of Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory is set to premiere in March 2023. K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for the second part because of the cliffhanger ending and to know the outcome of the protagonist's glorious revenge plan.

