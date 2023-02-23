Lee Jong-suk talks about IU for the first time, says her existence gives him “will and strength”

In an interview with Esquire Korea as the cover model for March 2023, Lee Jong-suk opened up about IU for the first time since going public with their relationship.

The duo’s relationship was first reported by Dispatch as part of their 2023 New Year couple segment. While the segment has its lovers and haters (many criticize the publication for stalking celebrities and exposing their relationships), the news of Lee Jong-suk and IU dating received a rave response.

The While You Were Sleeping star opened up about his relationship, saying that IU is a source of strength. He went on to emphasize how much comfort he and others find in her music and lyrics. He said:

“It might sound corny to say that her existence gave me the will and strength. But it’s not just me but many people that have received consolation from her music and lyrics.” (translation via Koreaboo)

Lee Jong-suk opens up about being friends with IU for over a decade

Actor Lee Jong-suk, 33, and idol-actor IU, 29, posted emotional letters on December 31, 2022, confirming that they had turned from friends to lovers. With both of them being well-known celebrities and, more crucially, the pair having known each other for over a decade, the letter drove K-pop and K-drama fans into a frenzy.

In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, Lee Jong-suk addressed IU in an official capacity. The public is well aware of the duo's camaraderie and friendship, which he also mentioned in the interview. He said that IU was the funniest person he had ever met and that listening to her music helped him through some tough times. He noted:

“The only difference is that I received consolation through conversation. But more than that, we have been friends for a long time, and I think she is the funniest person in this world. As I said previously, I received much consolation from her through my challenges after entering my thirties.”

The While You Were Sleeping actor said that he has spent time with IU from the time he was in his mid-twenties to the present (his thirties) and that she has been his constant support and has encouraged him to be a better person throughout this period. Lee Jong-suk noted:

“We were friends since I was in my mid-twenties, so we met when we were pretty young. So when she tells me, ‘You’ve matured a lot,’ it makes me want to become more of an adult. And it makes me want to become an even better person.”

The interview with Esquire Korea was the first time Lee Jong-suk officially opened up about his relationship with IU. He had earlier expressed his gratitude towards her, without taking her name, prior to their relationship confirmation.

dal @kdramavis man he is inlove! lee jong suk confessing his love for iu on national tvman he is inlove! lee jong suk confessing his love for iu on national tv 😭😭 man he is inlove! https://t.co/zuO5ULT5xo

On December 30, 2022, the actor was swept up in dating rumor speculations when he thanked a special person in his acceptance speech for Daesang (grand prize) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. The actor had said:

“There’s something I really wanted to tell that person using this opportunity. I want to tell that person that I’m thankful to them for always being so admirable, that I’ve liked them a lot for a very long time, and that I respect and admire them greatly.”

However, the rumors were put to rest when the couple publicly confirmed their relationship on December 31, 2022.

