“I came to once again think about love, friendship, and my relationships with people”: Lee Da-hee and Choi Siwon bid adieu to Love Is For Suckers

ENA’s series Love Is for Suckers recently came to a close. In an interview with Korea's Joynews 24 on December 1, the cast shared their parting thoughts as the closing curtain fell on the K-drama that warmed fans' hearts and provided some good chuckles.

The Beauty Inside’s Lee Da-hee expressed her gratitude towards the entire directing and production team, while also sharing how Love Is for Suckers and its character changed her perspective on love. She stated:

“I want to say thank you to the director and all of the staff who worked extremely hard over the last six months. I think that as I played the role of PD Goo Yeo Reum, I came to once again think about love, friendship, and my relationships with people. Thank you once again to everyone who watched the show and showed lots of love for PD Goo Yeo Reum.”

Starring Lee Da-hee and Choi Siwon, ENA's blockbuster romantic comedy K-drama revolves around two best friends who have known each other for the last two decades.

Unexpectedly, they begin developing feelings for one another after meeting on the set of a reality dating program in which they are both participating as the production director (PD) and a cast member.

“I want to let all of the viewers know just how sincerely thankful I am.”: Choi Siwon to Love Is For Suckers fans

The Love Is for Suckers' male protagonist, played by actor Choi Siwon, shared his thoughts on the show. According to She Was Pretty’s star, working on the show made him as pleased and joyful as "recalling a pleasant summer night's memory."

He also thanked the show's director, fellow actors, and crew for their support in making his character Park Jae-hoon a reality on-screen, adding:

“I want to let all of the viewers who loved the show know just how sincerely thankful I am. I’ll work hard to come back with even better projects, so I hope you will watch me until then.”

Cho Soo-hyang, who played the character of Kang Chae-ri in Love Is for Suckers , revealed that this was a project they worked on during the scorching summer all the way up until the weather went cool. The actor added that it is hard to accept that the show is done and winter has arrived.

Park Yeon-woo, who portrayed chef John Jang, reflected on his time on set, noting that the emotions and experiences he had there would remain with him even if the show had concluded. Sharing his thoughts on future projects, he said:

“I really want to work with the set crew and actors again someday”

Lee Ju-yeon disclosed that she feels sad after the show's conclusion but is also emotional and affectionate towards the drama and the people she made friends with while filming.

The last episode of Love Is For Suckers aired on December 1, 2022.

