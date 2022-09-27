Love Is For Suckers new poster reveals sizzling chemistry between Lee Da-hee and Choi Siwon

Love Is For Suckers, ENA’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama, has dropped its latest posters which reveal the leads of the show.

The show is set to feature She Was Pretty’s actor Choi Si-won and actress Lee Da-hee, who is best known for her role in The Beauty Inside. The rom-com drama is based on the friends-to-lovers trope. Lee Da-hee and Choi Siwon bring to the screen the story of two childhood friends who have known each other for over twenty years.

Their dynamic transcends the bounds of friendship when they are unexpectedly reunited during the production of a reality dating show in which Lee Da-hee is the producing director (PD) while Super Junior's idol participates as a cast member. During the production of the reality television show on dating, the two friends get closer and soon develop feelings for each other.

Latest poster of Love Is For Suckers gives insight into its main characters

The recent poster for Love Is For Suckers has piqued interest and heightened expectations from the show, as it offers a fun and intriguing glimpse into the lives of the characters.

The star of Search WWW will portray the female lead Goo Yeo-reum in Love Is For Suckers. Yeo-reum is a PD who has over ten years of experience in the industry and is neither popular nor successful in her career. Although Yeo-reum works extremely hard and invests a lot of her time and energy in her work, due to bad luck and poor circumstances, she has never had a single successful project.

Starring opposite Goo Yeo-reum is Choi Siwon's character, Park Jae-hoon, an eccentric, who although a cosmetic surgeon by profession, is assumed to be unemployed due to his erratic salary and lack of interest in his career. Jae-hoon also shows no interest in conventionally important aspects of life. He is neither serious about his job nor his love life and just moves between short flings and casual dates.

The new poster shows Lee Da-hee as Goo Yeo-reum who is displaying an adorable expression while holding the camera. This is a hint at both her profession and her personal dynamic with her long-term friend Park Jae-hoon.

Since Park Jae-hoon is endowed with both an attractive appearance and an apparently good job, Choi Siwon poses with an air of self-assurance. Both the actors sit next to televisions that are showing close-ups of each other's faces. In addition to this, in each of the posters there is a caption that hints at a relationship which has evolved from friendship to love:

"You are... making my heart flutter? "

The heartwarming dynamic between the characters in Love Is For Suckers has piqued the interest of viewers. K-drama enthusiasts are now looking forward to discovering what has changed between the two best friends who have lived in the same neighborhood for over 20 years but only realize their feelings for each other when they meet again on the set of a reality dating show.

Love Is For Suckers will premiere on October 5 and will be available for streaming on Viki.

