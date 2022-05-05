58th Baeksang Arts Awards: Presenters Cha Eun-woo, Park So-dam, Kim Woo-bin, and more announced

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards announced its presenters' lineup on May 4. The presenters include influential names such as Yoo Ah-in, Kim Woo-bin, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, and Kim Se-young Park So-dam. Several previous year's winners will also be presenters on the awards show, such as Lee Joon-ik and Yoo Jae-suk.

The prominent awards show is scheduled to be broadcasted live on May 6. The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominations have fans all excited, and they once again have high expectations.

Lee Kwang-soo, Kang Ha-nuel, and more: The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards releases presenters lineup

The event will be held on May 6th & broadcasted on JTBC.



#BaeksangArtsAwards2022 Lee Seung Gi will be attending the 58th Baeksang as a presenter ❤The event will be held on May 6th & broadcasted on JTBC.

Nearly 48 hours before the awards, the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards announced their lineup of presenters. With more than 16 presenters, the South Korean film and TV awards show will feature multiple famous faces from the entertainment industry.

The presenters include famous comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actors Yoo Ah-in, Kim Seo-yeon, Shin Ha-kyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Do-hyun, Park Jung-min, Jang Do-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Sun-young, Choi Soon-jin, Park Ju-Hyun, Lee Bong-ryeon, and Choi Jung-woon. All of them have previously also been presenters at the awards.

Additionally, there will also be some new faces mixed with past faces. Some are likely to have their shows or themselves nominated at the following year’s award show. These include ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, Lee Da-hee, Yum Jung-ah, Kang Ha-neul, and Lee Yoo-young.

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will also have SHINee’s Choi Minho, Chase Soo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Go-soo, and Moon So-ri.

Moreover, the upcoming movie Special Delivery’s actress Park So-dam will also join as a presenter. She reported recovering from surgery for papillary thyroid cancer in December last year.

Welcome back, Park So Dam we missed you 🥺 #ParkSoDam will have her first public appearance after 6 months as a presenter in 57th Baeksang Arts Awards this May 6.

The upcoming Baeksang Arts Awards will also be tuned in by an increased number of people as Korea’s heartthrob. Record of Youth actor Park Bo-gum will be gracing the event as his first official event after being discharged from his military duties.

The prominent awards celebrate excellence in broadcast, cable, domestic films, theater, and streaming content.

Some disagreed with the nominees as the audience believed most nominations were taken by Netflix’s shows such as Squid Game, D.P., All of Us are Dead, etc. Take a look at the drama nominations here.

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held live on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST via JTBC.

