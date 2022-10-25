Lee Da-Hee dishes on her goals as an actress, love for rom-coms and more

In an interview with Allure Korea, the star of Love is for Suckers, Lee Da-Hee spilled details about her aspirations and more. The interview followed an exclusive cover photoshoot for the magazine.

Lee Da-Hee's most recent blockbuster drama, Love is for Suckers, features her as the protagonist Goo Yeo-Reum. Yeo-Reum is portrayed as a production director for a variety program and is shown to be employed with a production of a dating-based reality show, Kingdom of Love.

During the show's production, Yeo-Reum is reunited with her childhood friend Park Jae-hoon, played by Superjunior's Choi Siwon. This friend-to-lover romcom K-drama was a massive hit with the domestic and international audience base and has become a must-watch k-drama.

"They are always weighed down by exhaustion": Lee Da-Hee spill on the contrast between reality and on-screen depiction of production directors

Search WWW's Lee Da-Hee, in her discussion about her latest rom-com K-drama, reminisced about her days on the variety television program, Single's Inferno. Speaking about her character and the disparity between a reel-life PD and a real-life PD, the actress said:

“The personalities of a PD and a writer are very distinct. When you think of a PD, they are always weighed down by exhaustion. I didn’t want to express my character in that kind of light. Actors have to do their acting well, but even still, I began to think about how I didn’t want to express my character in such a cliché way.”

When asked what attracted her to Love is for Suckers, she responded that the opportunity to star in a romantic comedy was the deciding factor. The tropes of a rom-com were present in both Search WWW and Beauty Inside, but Love is for Suckers is the type of rom-com with a touch of reality. In her words,

"You would expect that to happen in real life. There are many lines that I was able to empathize with, and the scenes I did with Jae Hoon (Choi Siwon) were really fun.”

When asked about the roles she'd like to play in the future, Lee Da-Hee clarified that she'd like to broaden her horizons. As an actress, one of her acting goals is to play a psychotic antagonist. This inspiration came from the popular thriller show Killing Eve.

“[I want to play] someone who is really cold, who has no blood or tears… I had a good time watching ‘Killing Eve,’ and as an actress, taking on the challenge of playing such a strong character is one of my desires.”

On her future, Lee Da-Hee firmly asserted that her career was kickstarting, and she had a long way to go. Additionally, she remarked on her attitude and approach toward work.

“I can never be sure when the opportunity will come, so I am always preparing and must always manage myself well.”

Lee Da-Hee will feature on the cover of Allure Magazine in its November edition.

