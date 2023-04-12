"So cool": K-drama fans excited as Duty After School part 2 drops new teaser

On April 11, 2023, TVING dropped the teaser for the upcoming Duty After School part 2 alongside a special poster.

The first part of the sci-fi and apocalyptic drama Duty After School aired in March, presenting the story of desperate high school students who are ordered to join the military as reserve forces to fight the aliens who have invaded the Earth so as to gain extra marks for their college entrance exams.

As the unpredictable situation arises, students are compelled to pick up rifles to protect themselves from getting killed by insect-like creatures.

K-drama fans felt a strong adrenaline rush when they saw the latest teaser for the show and the confirmation date for part 2.

leebit @spidereno oh my god the duty after school part 2 trailer looks so cool i’m so worried for them tho oh my god the duty after school part 2 trailer looks so cool i’m so worried for them tho

Fans feel high school students seem more mature in Duty After School part two teaser

The excitement for the latest teaser for Duty After School part 2 is all over the K-drama community. Fans have noticed changes in students who were cowardly and felt too lazy to pick up the rifle in the first season. They are of the opinion that they look braver now and will not hesitate to fight aliens. In contrast to season 1, their fighting skills have improved drastically.

Fans are also commenting on how they look as if they want to take avenge on the death of their loved ones and are determined to eradicate the aliens. Many fans are excited and elated that they will get to watch their squad again and worried whether the Platoon Leader will be alive in part two.

ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ @kdramabijj (i'll manifest he's not d word) duty after school part 2 trailer is out and I'M CRYING bcos my babies look so much mature and serious, and they have that kind of look on their faces that want to avenge against the world for taking lieutenant lee from them, he must be proud(i'll manifest he's not d word)

ؘ @herosieun duty after school was released just one week ago. but why does it feel like I've been waiting for part 2 for months? i miss them sm

pras @hyovrse yeah duty after school part 2 looks crazier than part 1….real television

SOOHYUN. @xinsooh We need to be more fierce to survive from this endless war against the spheres. Watch the trailer of Duty After School Part 2 to see a snippet of our attempt to win the war.

KORT KORT @KurtArrand Duty After School 's Part 2 trailer looks so promising. It felt like the action and thrill is something to look out for. Duty After School 's Part 2 trailer looks so promising. It felt like the action and thrill is something to look out for.

TVING additionally dropped a special poster for the upcoming part 2, showcasing Platoon Leader Lee Chun-ho (Shin Hyun-soo) trying to get a grasp on the situation.

In the poster, the students are also seen gripped with fear and astonishment upon seeing the insect-like creatures while others use rifles to kill the deadly creatures.

What happened in the teaser?

The teaser showcases scenes of the high school students bravely fighting the invaders and shooting the aliens without any hesitation.The students are faced with a number of challenges, aliens chasing them, firing at the invaders, and riding bikes as fast as they can to escape the situation.

The students are drenched in rain, facing an unidentified enemy in a gloomy prison. The teaser ends with the high school students standing in front of colorful illuminating giant wheel giving a glimpse of hope that everything will be fine in the end.

The sci-fi and thriller drama released the first part with six episodes on March 31 with a duration of 1 hour and 14 minutes per episode.

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name penned and illustrated by Ha II-kwon, Duty After School part 1 was helmed by the director Lee Nam-gyu and penned by screenwriter Sung Yong-II.

Part 1 of the series featured many renowned actors, including Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Soon-won, Kim Ki-hae, Choi Moon-hee, Kim Su-gyeom, Lee-yeon, Kwon Eun-bin, Moon Sang-min, Woo Min-gyu, Kim Min-chul, Kim So-hee, and Yoon Jong-bin.

The upcoming part 2 of Duty After School is slated to premiere on April 21, 2023 with the remaining four episodes and will be available to stream on Viki.

