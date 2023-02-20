Goblin's Gong Yoo and Why Her's Seo Hyun-jin reportedly in talks to star in new Netflix K-drama Trunk from Our Blue's director

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin are reportedly in talks to star in a new Netflix rom-com series, Trunk. On February 20, 2023, the South Korean media outlet TV Daily reported that Goblin actor Gong Yoo and Why Her actress Seo Hyun-jin have been cast for the upcoming Netflix series Trunk.

Both actors are from the agency Management Soop, and a source from the agency stated that Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin have received casting offers for the same and are currently reviewing them positively.

The upcoming romantic drama, Trunk, revolves around the concept of fixed-term marriage service agency NM, which specializes in arranging for a desired life partner for clients, be it husband or wife, as per the needs of the concerned individual. The agency promises that a person will succeed in getting married if they choose to take help from them.

If the actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin confirm the casting offer, they will be playing the roles as demanded by the script of the drama.

Gong Yoo will portray the role of music producer Han Jeong-won if he accepts the casting offer in the drama Trunk

Gong Yoo has featured in many popular Korean dramas and is a beloved actor among K-drama fans. He was last seen in the sci-fi Netflix drama The Silent Sea and made a cameo appearance in Squid Games, for which he was showered with immense love and appreciation. The actor is set to chronicle the role of music producer Han Jeong-won.

Han Jeong-won is a pessimist when it comes to marriage and disregards the concept of it completely. Despite being a music producer, which makes him compose songs related to love, relationships, and marriages, Jeong-won believes marriage is all about betraying people and making their lives complicated.

If Gong Yoo accepts the casting offer, he will be making his comeback to the romance genre after seven years. His last romantic drama was Goblin.

Moreover, if actress Seo Hyun-jin accepts the casting offer, she will play the role of deputy head of the famous marriage-making agency NM, Noh In-ji, who has had a prospering career and owns everything one can have. However, she’s been single for a long time even though her career is all about marriage and dating.

It is hard for people to believe why she does not like the concept of marriage, and thus, the drama will further unravel reasons behind why Noh In-ji decided to lead a single life.

It would be exciting to see the unique encounter between Han Jeong-won and Noh In-ji, who have the same negative impression about marriage, falling in love with each other in the rom-com drama. Fans are all set to welcome the new pair if they accept the casting offer.

About four years ago, at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards, the two actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin shared the stage as the previous year's winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively in the television category. At the time, Gong Yoo expressed his desire to work with the actress and stated:

“I Hope we could have a wonderful piece of work together one day.”

Fans are therefore very excited about the possibility of seeing the duo in lead roles and stated that the time has finally come for their dream pairing to transform into a reality.

The show, adapted from a novel of the same name, will be helmed by famous director Kim Gyu-tae, who has previously worked on projects including It’s Okay, That’s Love, Live, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. It will be penned by historical drama Hwarang screenwriter Park Eun-young

More about Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

Actor Gong Yoo is an international sensation who has gathered worldwide fans after featuring in hit projects including Train to Busan, Coffee Prince, Goblin, Silenced, and others. He is confirmed to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Suzy and Park Bo-gum starrer Wonderland.

Meanwhile, Seo Hyun-jin is one of the most prominent actresses in South Korea and has starred in many projects including The Beauty Inside, Temperature of Love, Black Dog, and You Are My Spring, among others. She recently appeared in the law and romance drama Why Her alongside Hwang In-yeop.

Not many details regarding the upcoming Trunk drama have been revealed yet. Once the supporting and leading cast accepts the casting offer, the production team will announce further details.

