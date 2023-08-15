5 K-Pop female idols with best hair

Nowadays K-Pop industry's fashion and lifestyle have created a lot of buzz among Gen-Z. And most of these inspirations are taken from many spectacular and famous K-Pop female idols. While clothes are essential to an idol's fashion, hairstyle is just as important. Our famous favorite idols are trying to make their best look comeback with their absolute best hair that could become a statement of all times.

K-Pop female idols can mostly be seen switching between a spectrum of different hues, such as deep vibrant red to sunshine blonde to peach pink dip dye. Then some idols take the plunge, sit through several sessions at the hair salon, and transform their hair into some version of silver or grey. More than a handful of idols have rocked this color from both genders.

As impressive as a quirky cut or a colorful dye job can be, some stars still prefer to keep their locks bleach-free. But today, We will look at some of the 5 best K-Pop female idols with the best hair, which looks stunning in different hairstyles. From stars such as BLACKPINK's Jisoo to Chungha, we bring you some fantastic highlights of the best hair colors from the top K-pop female idols that rock their looks all season.

NewJeans's Minji to Red Velvet's Joy: 5 Top best K-Pop female idols with the best hair

1) ITZY'S' YeJi

Yeji, the South Korean rapper, dancer, and singer, is profiled under J.Y.P. Entertainment. Yeji rose to fame after joining the K-pop girl band ITZY. She is best known to be the most dominant among her girl group while her moments on stage with lights turn on and cameras begin to focus on her. Yeji is very much appreciated for her incredible talent and endearing personality. Recently she switched to golden brown hair color, and fans rated her hair color spectacular. Netizens everywhere were in shock by her breathtaking beauty. Golden-brown hair enhanced YeJi's innate visuals, making it an iconic look that will be fondly remembered.

2) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Kim Ji-soo, also named Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She is one of the members of the K-Pop girl group called Blackpink, profiled under Y.G. Entertainment in August 2016. Apart from her music career, she also made her acting debut in the 2015 "The Producers" series. As a famous Idol, Jisoo has kept chiefly her hair color in its natural hair state. Through comebacks, concerts, and photo shoots this year, Jisoo is mainly seen in her jet-black fresh cut. Her glimpse of long hair makes her a significant part of the deal. She looks fresh in all her appearances at photo shoots and red-carpet events. Her polished style is appreciated by her fans all the time.

3) Chungha

Kim Chung-ha, also named Chungha, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and choreographer. Chungha rose to fame after finishing fourth in Mnet's girl group survival show, Produce 101. After that, she became one of the members of a girl group I.O.I. But soon left the group in 2017. Now Chungha is a solo artist who debuted in Hands on Me. Though surviving as a solo artist in the Korean Pop industry can be challenging, Chungha never failed to surprise her loyal fans with her never-ending tenacity and innate talent. Chungha switched her hair color to silver hair, which fans fell for even harder. Her silver hair became ethereal, making it a breathtaking iconic hair of all time.

4) NewJeans's Minji

Minji, a south korean singer, dancer, and actress, is a well-known and popular member of the girl group brand called NewJeans. The members of New Jeans have mostly dyed and experimented with their hair color. But Minji has now been more committed to her natural hair color. However, this tells us about her secret to long, healthy, glowing hair. With her stunning and jaw-dropping looks, Minji never fails to surprise her fans, who appreciate her natural style and beauty entirely.

5) Red Velvet's Joy

Joy is a very famous singer and vocalist. She was officially introduced into the K-pop group, being the fourth member of Red Velvet, on July 29, 2014. Joy has done many hair bleaches throughout her singing career, from platinum blonde to bright red. But recently, she has kept her natural colors with fresh-cut bangs, and the results are excellent. Her hair is sleek and shiny, and her beauty style always amazes her fans as they love her well-subtle blossom look throughout her singing career till now.

In the K-Pop world, female idols' fashion and hairstyles have become iconic symbols of their individuality and artistry. These idols have cemented their place as trendsetters. Most K-Pop female idols have kept their natural hair color to encourage everyone to realize beauty lies within itself. These K-Pop queens conquer stages and hearts, leaving a lasting impression with their remarkable and ever-evolving hairstyles.