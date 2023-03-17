What is K-pop IT girl Jeon Somi’s go-to DIY skincare recipe? It includes a popular breakfast ingredient

Who doesn't love a bowl of oats for breakfast? Jeon Somi's beauty secret lies in the very same breakfast ingredient. She uses this popular ingredient in DIY recipes for both her hair and face.

The DUMB DUMB singer is an advocate of self-care and loves at-home beauty remedies. Hence, it is no surprise that her beauty secret lies in an ingredient that is easily accessible and can be found in almost everyone's home.

Jeon Somi has beautiful skin and whether it is her music videos or photoshoots, her skin always looks flawless. On that note, let's take a look at what she does to achieve that.

Oats are the secret behind Jeon Somi's gorgeous skin

The benefits of oats are well-known in the beauty industry. Many skincare brands use this ingredient or its extract, especially when formulating a product for sensitive skin.

The Birthday singer uses oats to create DIY packs for her face and hair. Oats are known to help with dullness, dryness, and peeling. Moreover, they are a great ingredient for irritated, inflamed skin.

1) Nourishing oats face mask

Jeon Somi loves to wind down after a long day with an oats face mask. The ingredient is great for dehydrated skin, as it provides deep nourishment to the skin. It absorbs oil without leaving the skin too dry, making it the perfect ingredient for DIY face masks for oily and combination skin types.

Ingredients one will need:

Oats

Almond flour

Banana

How to make it:

Jeon Somi mixes in oats with almond flour.

She then mashes the banana and adds that to the dry mix.

She mixes them all together till they have formed a paste.

Then she applies the paste to her face and leaves it on for about 10 minutes.

Lastly, she rinses the face mask off and pats her face dry.

Make sure to wash one's face before tputting on the face mask, and avoid washing the face with a cleanser after they are done with it. Follow up on the regular skincare routine as this will ensure one's skin reaps the maximum benefits. Lastly, moisturize the skin well to lock in all the goodness.

Somi finds this pack quite nourishing, which she believes is lacking in commercial skincare products. This face mask helps her balance her skin microbiome, which is much-needed for a healthy skin barrier.

2) Oats face pack for irritated skin

With busy schedules that celebrities tend to have, Jeon Somi's skin often ends up getting irritated. To bring down redness and inflammation, this face pack is perfect. It is also great for healing rashes and sunburn.

Ingredients you will need:

Oats

Milk

How to make it:

Take about half a cup of milk in a bowl.

Mix in about 6-7 tablespoons of oats into the milk.

Let the oats soak till they have softened.

Apply it directly to the areas which are red and irritated.

Leave it on for 12-15 minutes and then rinse it off.

Cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser before applying this face pack. Since this pack is for irritated skin, it is important to follow it up with a gentle skincare routine.

When the skin is red and inflamed, it is best to avoid all active ingredients. This will allow the skin to heal and not get further irritated. Use this face pack as often as needed, until one's skin gets healed completely.

Poll : 0 votes