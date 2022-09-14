JEON SOMI posts a throwback photo of her dad’s jacked-up physique, sends Twitter into a meltdown

On Tuesday, September 13, JEON SOMI trended on Twitter not because of her music, but because of her father’s visuals. The hit DUMB DUMB singer posted throwback pictures of herself and her parents as she wanted to show fans how cool or “hot” her parents looked.

Though fans have often commented that beauty genes run in their family, the latest shirtless photo of her father with his bare abs on display reconfirmed it. The caption on the photo drew the most attention. The soloist had written:

“I know this sounds weird but my dad is HOTTT. Pheeww”

She translated it into Korean too and wrote:

“Why is dad so cool?”

The DUMB DUMB singer also posted old pictures of herself and her mother. But it was her father’s picture and the caption that evoked a strong response. The Instagram story received mixed reactions, with some positive and some negative.

JEON SOMI’s Instagram story calling her father “hot” receives mixed reactions

Popular soloist JEON SOMI has come under the radar for a social media post that has divided the K-pop stan Twitter fandom. A day ago, the 21-year-old posted pictures of her young mother and father, praising them. She even uploaded her childhood photos.

The DUMB DUMB singer went all out praising her father, Matthew Douma. She shared a black-and-white photo of Douma, shirtless, with his ripped body as the focal point.

She also posted a gorgeous photo of her mother. She wrote “hot” on her father’s image and “my mom too” on her mother’s photo. JEON SOMI’s next picture was their parent’s wedding photo with the caption:

“They lived happily ever after”

She ended the story with a photo of herself as a child, wearing a pink jacket, posing naturally, and waving at the camera. She added “with me ofc,” continuing from her previous story, that her parents lived happily ever after with her.

rhi @Ioonaevis half the tl crying trying to get blackpink tickets half the tl screaming about the nintendo direct and a quarter of the tl is that shirtless photo of somi’s dad half the tl crying trying to get blackpink tickets half the tl screaming about the nintendo direct and a quarter of the tl is that shirtless photo of somi’s dad

While the images were sweet, JEON SOMI’s choice of words for her father garnered major attention. Many fans believed that she wrote it knowing that many people fawn over her father. They also hilariously noted that she did not include her little sister, Evelyn, on purpose.

🌩💜Yeon Ki Min🐳🌨 @Kaguchwan @somiiiyah This is giving me the 'it started with my mom and dad hi im ryan' vibes 🤣 anyone will be proud of their parents are hot HOT @somiiiyah This is giving me the 'it started with my mom and dad hi im ryan' vibes 🤣 anyone will be proud of their parents are hot HOT

jenniexlalisaauthor @sphirogalaxy @somiiiyah @Nsregensr I love her wit and everything about her. Hahaha @somiiiyah @Nsregensr I love her wit and everything about her. Hahaha

Matthew Douma is an actor, TV personality and English educational consultant. He made a cameo as an American soldier in the famous show Descendants of the Sun. He has also appeared in multiple variety shows. Most recently, he featured in JEON SOMI’s XOXO music video.

On the other hand, many thought that the words were distasteful. They implored the K-pop idol to delete that story, calling it “embarrassing” and even weird. They echoed the opinion that a daughter should not be calling her father “hot” especially when they are aware that it sounds “weird.”

genna in the box⁷🃏🛸 @somihobi somi calling her dad hot rip freud you would've loved kpop somi calling her dad hot rip freud you would've loved kpop

Jihyovinator @JihYASS Why is somi calling her dad's photo "so hot" on ig? Why is somi calling her dad's photo "so hot" on ig? https://t.co/zE95KTHq0I

ཐིཋྀ @FAERLYXXX they using “we all did it” to defend somi crushing on her dad nah y’all i’m outta here they using “we all did it” to defend somi crushing on her dad nah y’all i’m outta here https://t.co/t79avgHIIi

In other news, JEON SOMI is rumored to be working on her new album. Her last release was the first full-length album titled XOXO, released in October last year. Her agency, The Black Label, received extreme criticism from fans as it contained a majority of released tracks.

