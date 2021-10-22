Fans call Jeon Somi "BLACKPINK's sister" as agency drops first full album tracklist

The viral-hit DUMB DUMB singer Jeon Somi’s tracklist of her first full album XOXO has received mixed reactions from fans. Among the many strong expressions of disappointment, they have now termed her “BLACKPINK’s sister” as there are multiple things in the tracklist that upset fans.
Fans had high expectations as XOXO is her first full album in three years of debuting as a solo artist. They now think that her talent is being “wasted” as the album only contains eight songs. Another major reason for their dismay goes far deeper into the agency, that of the Producer and CEO, Teddy.
Jeon Somi releases XOXO tracklist, receives mixed reactions from fans
Considering the incredible success of DUMB DUMB, fans were enthusiastically waiting for Jeon Somi's XOXO album release. The excitement has now turned into disappointment and anger as fans believe the agency tricked them into thinking it's a “full album” after its tracklist was released on October 21.
Fans have started calling her “BLACKPINK'S sister” as the group too mostly repackages their old songs and adds a couple of new tracks, calling it a full album. Another similar pattern between them is releasing more singles than mini-albums or albums.
The album XOXO contains a title song of the same name, DUMB DUMB, Don’t Let Me Go (feat. Giriboy), Anymore, Watermelon, Birthday, What You Waiting For and Outta My Head. Out of the eight songs listed, four have been previously released. With only four new songs, fans say it should have been called a “mini-album” than a “full album”.
They also believe Teddy, the main producer and CEO of The Black Label, is taking the 'quality over quantity' statement too close to his heart. Teddy is also the main producer in YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK.
A full album usually contains more than nine tracks in the K-pop industry, going up to 14 or even 16. The agency’s decision to give the artist only four new songs is not going well with the fans. Moreover, from the freshly-made four tracks, Watermelon has already been teased and performed on national television without an official release.
Also Read
As fans continue to discuss the similarities between Jeon Somi and BLACKPINK, they’re also excited about the album's new tracks.
XOXO will be released on October 29, 6 PM KST.