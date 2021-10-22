Fans call Jeon Somi "BLACKPINK's sister" as agency drops first full album tracklist

The viral-hit DUMB DUMB singer Jeon Somi’s tracklist of her first full album XOXO has received mixed reactions from fans. Among the many strong expressions of disappointment, they have now termed her “BLACKPINK’s sister” as there are multiple things in the tracklist that upset fans.

Fans had high expectations as XOXO is her first full album in three years of debuting as a solo artist. They now think that her talent is being “wasted” as the album only contains eight songs. Another major reason for their dismay goes far deeper into the agency, that of the Producer and CEO, Teddy.

Jeon Somi releases XOXO tracklist, receives mixed reactions from fans

Considering the incredible success of DUMB DUMB, fans were enthusiastically waiting for Jeon Somi's XOXO album release. The excitement has now turned into disappointment and anger as fans believe the agency tricked them into thinking it's a “full album” after its tracklist was released on October 21.

린니🧪 @hyemuyuyu @Real_PujiRahma @someonesday13 @THEBLACKLABEL_ noooo haha in the reports the black label said it was a full album otherwise I wouldn’t be upset @Real_PujiRahma @someonesday13 @THEBLACKLABEL_ noooo haha in the reports the black label said it was a full album otherwise I wouldn’t be upset

Fans have started calling her “BLACKPINK'S sister” as the group too mostly repackages their old songs and adds a couple of new tracks, calling it a full album. Another similar pattern between them is releasing more singles than mini-albums or albums.

The album XOXO contains a title song of the same name, DUMB DUMB, Don’t Let Me Go (feat. Giriboy), Anymore, Watermelon, Birthday, What You Waiting For and Outta My Head. Out of the eight songs listed, four have been previously released. With only four new songs, fans say it should have been called a “mini-album” than a “full album”.

규규님 @WatanabeeJ @THEBLACKLABEL_ @YGA_GLOBAL As expected from yg , old song plus a few new song as album😪 @THEBLACKLABEL_ @YGA_GLOBAL As expected from yg , old song plus a few new song as album😪

Jenjen @Jenjen2_7 @THEBLACKLABEL_ Omg a full album with only 8 songs among which 4 of them are old 🤩 @THEBLACKLABEL_ Omg a full album with only 8 songs among which 4 of them are old 🤩

. @zeannelis @THEBLACKLABEL_ @YGA_GLOBAL Idk with this agency and the family. Its hard to put 1 or 2 new songs again so at least this album contains 10 songs eventho some of them are an old song? @THEBLACKLABEL_ @YGA_GLOBAL Idk with this agency and the family. Its hard to put 1 or 2 new songs again so at least this album contains 10 songs eventho some of them are an old song?

They also believe Teddy, the main producer and CEO of The Black Label, is taking the 'quality over quantity' statement too close to his heart. Teddy is also the main producer in YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK.

Aaliyah @NationsBarbie teddy a good "big brother" or whatever to the girls that's true but professionally speaking he needs to go damn free bp and somi from his lame "quality over quantity" motto.... teddy a good "big brother" or whatever to the girls that's true but professionally speaking he needs to go damn free bp and somi from his lame "quality over quantity" motto.... https://t.co/eRm2FFTaUk

ANN | SMH3 🔜 @hwanaejimaa @_xoxofir I’m so done with Teddy pls. Yesterday Somi’s full album details was dropped and 4/8 of it were old songs 🙃 @_xoxofir I’m so done with Teddy pls. Yesterday Somi’s full album details was dropped and 4/8 of it were old songs 🙃

a @pinksmidnight pretty savage lisa ❤️‍🔥 @swallalisaa a full album with 8 songs that has only 4 new songs..... somi is literally blackpink's sister 😌

https://t.co/okEQewm5qQ atp is not only yg’s fault but teddy’s too with that quality over quantity thing… poor somi twitter.com/swallalisaa/st… atp is not only yg’s fault but teddy’s too with that quality over quantity thing… poor somi twitter.com/swallalisaa/st…

A full album usually contains more than nine tracks in the K-pop industry, going up to 14 or even 16. The agency’s decision to give the artist only four new songs is not going well with the fans. Moreover, from the freshly-made four tracks, Watermelon has already been teased and performed on national television without an official release.

As fans continue to discuss the similarities between Jeon Somi and BLACKPINK, they’re also excited about the album's new tracks.

XOXO will be released on October 29, 6 PM KST.

