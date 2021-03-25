"Ban Keemstar and Void": YouTubers slammed for mocking Jonghyun's suicide in K-pop stans diss track

YouTubers Daniel "Keemstar" Keem and Void recently invoked the wrath of several K-pop fans across the globe after their recent "K-Pop Stans Diss Track" was slammed for using clips from the late K-pop idol Jonghyun's funeral.

Towards the end of their 3:39 minute diss track, there is a rather distasteful reference to Jonghyun, a core member of the popular K-pop group Shinee. He tragically passed away by committing suicide in 2017.

The line in question talks about how the K-pop industry's immense pressure has reportedly driven several artists to commit suicide.

"What these corporations doing to these kids, just aint right ..I wonder why lately man they all be commiting suicide"

However, the diss track's belittling and mocking tone ended up overshadowing any semblance of the underlying message that the creators intended to convey.

In response to this diss track, scores of K-pop fans called out Keemstar and Void on Twitter. Andreas's music producer also received backlash for an unwarranted and derogatory attack on the beloved late K-pop artist.

Tw // December 18



Ok yall better hold everyone accountable for that jonghyun reference. It's not just keemstar. Fuck @Voydage and @LuvAndreass also. pic.twitter.com/pIdfWZs1AC — kat was hereforhamin (@hereforomegax) March 24, 2021

tw // dec 18



keemstar is an absolute asshole that thought it would me ‘funny’ make fun of jonghyun’s passing. he doesn’t care who he hurts, at all.



i think that the kpop community should come together to get the video taken down right now. please report the video. — chae (@onewcIub) March 24, 2021

Amid mounting dissent, Keemstar and Void soon took to Twitter to explain themselves.

Keemstar and Void face cancelation, as K-Pop fans call them out over Jonghyun's reference

Void is often known to release diss tracks on various internet influencers and celebrities, having done so in the past with Jake Paul, Trisha Paytas, Pokimane, Mini Ladd, and more.

However, in his recent track with Keemstar, he ended up venturing into a rather murky quagmire, as the song's controversial lyrics touched a raw nerve in the K-pop community.

As the backlash began to reach incendiary levels, Keemstar attempted to defend his actions by claiming that he didn't know about Jonghyun's suicide while shifting the blame to Void instead.

Lol, y’all lying so much.



I’m innocent and you know. You keep spamming I made fun of the Kpop star who passed away.



Prove it , video proof please?



You can’t prove cus I never said any of that. I was featured in the song & said none of that.



You caught in 4K HDR Lying! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 25, 2021

"I didn't know a K-pop star commited suicide . I had nothing to do with that, they're not my lyrics , it's not my part of the song , It's Void's song! I'm innocent, so leave me the f*ck alone. "

Keemstar also came up with a tongue-in-cheek response to all those fans who were reportedly wishing death upon him:

To the Kpop Stans wishing for my death.



1. I have invested in multiple companies that our developing back up organs in case one of my organs fail.



2. I have stem cell injection’s monthly to regrow & repair my aging DNA 🧬



3. My science advisors estimate I will live to 157. pic.twitter.com/ULjAPF4Izb — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 25, 2021

Void also released an explanatory audio, in which he attempted to justify what he meant to convey through the diss track:

"When he commited suicide , a lot of y'all were blaming the over-competitiveness and the pressure of the K-Pop industry on his death . I'm clearly saying that the pressure and anxiety induced by these corporations is the reason why they commit suicide . In no way am I mocking anyone's suicide, that's ludicrous. "

However, he appeared to show no regret over his choice of lyrics, as he posted a follow-up tweet in which he referred to K-pop fans as "creeps" and stated that he would "in no way" apologize to them.

Also just wanna clear any confusion and say in no way am I apologizing to these creeps. I will never delete the video and I don’t care if you get triggered. Kpop stans will always be a disease and I will never feel threatened by you and am prepared to face you all.FUCK KPOPSTANS — Void (@Voydage) March 25, 2021

Apart from the Jonghyun reference, the diss track also contains controversial lyrics, ranging from "F*ck Jimin" to describing the K-pop fandom as an "invasive species."

The controversial reference to Jonghyun's suicide in the diss track (Image via Void/ YouTube)

The only person involved in making the song that came forward and urged Void to take it down was producer Andreas.

I produced on the KPop Stan diss track. That’s what I thought this was. I didn’t write any lyrics. Never knew anybody’s death was involved until it was brought up to me. Engineers, be careful with what songs you work on🤦🏻‍♂️ Take the video down @Voydage — Andreas🧩 (@LuvAndreass) March 25, 2021

However, the flippant reactions of Void and Keemstar only ended up exacerbating the situation as the K-pop community flocked to Twitter in droves to slam the duo over their latest diss track.

It's pretty deranged that these people see someone's pain and tragedy as content if you think about it. — Hyunsu Yim 임현수 (@hyunsuinseoul) March 25, 2021

Me when allying with kpop stans to take down keemstar pic.twitter.com/gFgZtNmnRg — PastaSparq (@PastaSparq) March 25, 2021

like okay whatever if you don’t like kpop... & it would be a different story if they just dissed the industry/stans. all that other shit + bringing up jonghyun was soooo uncalled for smh — bri ⁷ (@yo0ng1sgf) March 25, 2021

tw: Dec. 18

For those confused: Jonghyun was basically the Etika of kpop, a multi-talented star who sadly lost a several year-long battle of depression in 2017 at a young age. You can diss kpop stans all you want, but dragging a soul that was in so much pain into this is so gross — The_Angsty_Walnut (@angsty_the) March 25, 2021

This is very disrespectful towards jonghyun, his family, friends and fans. Dont use him to roast koop stans. Jonghyun has such a meaningful place in so many peoples hearts and they want to think of him in a positive and happy way not a terrible sad way. — DONE WITH LIFE (@nehaxslays) March 24, 2021

spreading xenophobia and disrespecting. woah — 🦜🐈 (@YE0ACE) March 24, 2021

you putting mentioning someone’s suicide and including pictures of their funeral in something that literally has nothing to do with them is in HORRIBLE taste at all i hope you get what’s coming to you lmfao — olivia ✰ (@izayantis) March 24, 2021

TW:: Dec 18 / Suicide / Xenophobia / Eating Disorders@YouTube Please reconsider having this man on your platform. In the music video this man displays very xenophobic views via "diss" track about Korean musicians. The video also mocks suicide and eating disorders. — MASI 🍒 (@yxtaesuh) March 24, 2021

Exactly :) I have no problem with the Kpop community being dissed as a whole, we're all wack, but using an idol's death for mockery is not okay. — ⒶⒿ | 🌼🍋 *고양이* (@KittyMinhos) March 25, 2021

If you think “Lol what a roast” when some xenophobic old white guy, who seems to get a kick out of constantly antagonizing kpop and it’s stans, ridicules someone’s funeral and makes light of them taking their life, then kindly piss off. @YouTube these are your content creators. — 🦇Origin¹²⁷ @ Comms🦇 (@Little_Luxray) March 25, 2021

You made a disstrack... a disstrack is not where you educate and spread awareness on mental health issues in an industry. This entire approach was shit and you had no right to do it the way you did. — M⁷/K IS BACK!!/🌸🌿 (@Btsstanattack) March 25, 2021

you were wrong period. even your own fans calling you out in the YT comments. diss kpop fans all you want, we're used to it, we diss each other on a daily basis, but there are lines that are not to be crossed and you crossed them mf delete the video and apologize that is all — Jade⁷ (@namuabyss) March 25, 2021

I haven't seen the video and I won't do it, but making fun of someone death, specially in stop asian hate month is enough reason. Enter keem/star (without the bar) in the search bar, press 3 dots and report without opening this video. pic.twitter.com/eooSHZLyon — mili🕷️ (@milistradamus) March 24, 2021

tw // dec 18



keemstar should be ashamed of himself for making fun of jonghyun’s death and his funeral. it is absolutely DISGUSTING and UNFORGIVABLE behavior. this man is really messed up in the head. — athena⁷ 💀 (@DDUDUKOO) March 25, 2021

to anyone reading this. plz also report this guy. he has enough evidence on his account for twitter to take down his account id really appreciate it.b pic.twitter.com/wPNpb2WywR — 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪™ (@chansbutterfly) March 25, 2021

Several have also signed petitions for the removal of Keemstar and Void from all platforms, especially YouTube:

YouTube: Petition to ban Keemstar from YouTube - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/cDgo8FUrlG via @Change Justice for Jonghyun! pic.twitter.com/GUniKDbaY6 — ⟬⟭ kaitlyn⁷ ⟭⟬ 🅑🅔 (@7suckerforsuga) March 25, 2021

YouTube: Petition to ban Keemstar from YouTube -! https://t.co/cJVrfDaX9P via @Change I am still fuming over the mockery he made of Jonghyun life. You don’t do shit like that. Suicide is a heavy topic and mocking it and a celebrities suicide that thousands loved is revolting — Levi (@jaeouni) March 25, 2021

why does keemstar still have a checkmark on twitter ??? wheres the petition to take it away — rowan / eric ☆ (@ibukiplier) March 24, 2021

I’m not a kpop Stan but Jesus fuck that is extremely fucked up. when is keemstar going to be cancelled and get a petition to get him off the platform https://t.co/gx6vYliC8N — clown dex (@alienboii__) March 25, 2021

Fine if you won’t take it down then we’ll get it taken down and maybe even deplatform you — Sarah Bear ⁷𖧵 (@Sarah_bear815) March 25, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like Keemstar and Void may have gone too far with their recent diss track.

Their recent actions have now brought them directly into confrontation with an enraged K-pop fanbase that continues to demand the immediate removal of their controversial diss track.