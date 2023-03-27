Red Velvet Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet has announced its upcoming "R to V" world tour. The K-pop powerhouse will be hitting major cities in Asia and Europe for their highly-anticipated concert tour. The announcement was made on March 27, with the quintet confirming that they will be bringing their electrifying performances to fans across the globe.

Red Velvet had initially announced two shows in Seoul, South Korea, but the group has now extended their tour and will be heading to Asia and Europe as well. The "R to V" tour is expected to be a major event, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite K-Pop group perform live.

The Asian leg of the tour will begin on April 21 in Singapore, followed by two shows in Yokohama, Japan, in early May. The group will then head to the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia to perform for their fans before leaving for Paris, France, on May 24 to kick off the European leg of their "R to V" tour. The quintet will also play concerts in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK as part of the trek.

Tickets for the Red Velvet tour have not yet been announced by the band or through their label.

Red Velvet's 2023 tour will begin in Seoul and end in Madrid

The Red Velvet Eras Tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in Seoul, scheduled for April 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Madrid concert on June 8, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the tour with the dates and locations:

April 1, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

April 2, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

April 21, 2023 - Singapore

May 03, 2023 - Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

May 04, 2023 - Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

May 07, 2023 - Manila, Philippines

May 13, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand

May 14, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand

May 20, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia

May 24, 2023 - Paris, France

May 27, 2023 - Berlin, Germany

May 30, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 01, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain, Parc del Fòrum (Primavera)

June 06, 2023 - London, United Kingdom

June 08, 2023 - Madrid, Spain, Ciudad del Rock (Primavera)

Red Velvet is a South-Korean Girl Band that debuted in 2014

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2014. The group consists of five members - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness.

They are known for their catchy pop songs, strong vocals, and unique concepts that blend elements of retro, pop, and R&B. They have gained popularity both in Korea and internationally and have become one of the most successful girl groups in K-Pop history.

The group's name is said to represent the contrast between their red and velvet concepts. Red represents their brighter, more energetic side, while velvet represents their softer, more mature side. Some of their most popular songs include Red Flavor, Bad Boy, and Psycho.

The Red Velvet group has released several albums and mini-albums, including The Red, Rookie, and Perfect Velvet. They have won numerous awards, including several Mnet Asian Music Awards, and have been praised for their strong live performances and vocal abilities.

More details about ticketing and venues for Red Velvet’s "R to V" world tour are expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for more information.

