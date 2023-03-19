How long is the Eras Tour concert? All you need to know as Taylor Swift kicks off concerts

Taylor Swift is all set to perform after five years with her highly-awaited Eras Tour. The tour recently kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. However, the full fledged concert will begin in March 18, 2023. The singer's past tours have been a massive success, and the Eras Tour is no exception. With over 2.4 million tickets sold out within a day, the sales broke the record for most tickets sold for a single artist in history.

The tour schedule spans from March to August 2023, and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the spectacle that Taylor Swift promises to deliver. The Eras Tour will run for 52 dates and take the singer across North America and Europe, giving fans a chance to see Taylor Swift perform live once again.

Taylor Swift's concerts are known to be at least two hours long, and the Eras Tour is expected to follow the same pattern. With a 6.30 pm start time and two opening acts, fans can expect the concert to finish around 11 pm. Despite the time constraints, Swift made sure to give her fans an unforgettable experience with a mix of her old classics and new hits.

Although the show tickets are completely sold out as of yet, resale tickets are accessible through SeatGeek.com. However, one should also keep in mind that the State Farm Stadium doesn't sell tickets for the March 18 show.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will begin in Arizona and conclude in California

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in Arizona, which is scheduled for today, March 18. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her California concert on August 9, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the venues and dates of the tour:

Mar 18, 2023 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

Mar 24, 2023 -Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Mar 25, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Mar 31, 2023 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Apr 1, 2023 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Apr 2, 2023 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Apr 13, 2023 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Apr 14, 2023 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Apr 15, 2023 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Apr 21, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Apr 22, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Apr 23, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Apr 28, 2023 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Apr 29, 2023 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Apr 30, 2023 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

May 5, 2023 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

May 6, 2023 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

May 7, 2023- Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

May 12, 2023 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

May 13, 2023 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

May 14, 2023 - Lincoln, Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

May 19, 2023 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

May 20, 2023 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough,

May 26, 2023 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

May 27, 2023 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

May 28, 2023 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

Jun 2, 2023 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Jun 3, 2023 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Jun 4, 2023 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Jun 9, 2023 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Jun 10, 2023 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Jun 16, 2023 - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 17, 2023 - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 23, 2023 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

Jun 24, 2023 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis,

Jun 30, 2023 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Jul 1, 2023 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Jul 7, 2023 - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Jul 8, 2023 - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Jul 14, 2023 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Jul 15, 2023 - Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Jul 22, 2023 - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Jul 23, 2023 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

Jul 28, 2023 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

Jul 29, 2023 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

Aug 3, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Aug 4, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Aug 5, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Aug 8, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Aug 9, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Nine Artists are all set to perform with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is set to be a blockbuster, with nine talented artists joining her on stage. Fans can expect an incredible lineup, featuring a diverse range of genres and styles, as Swift teams up with many exciting performers for her tour.

The first artist to join the tour will be Paramore, an American rock band formed in 2004, with members Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York. Known for their energetic performances and fusion of punk rock and pop elements, some of their most popular songs include Misery Business, Decode, and Ain't It Fun.

Having gained popularity on YouTube and SoundCloud, the second artist to join Taylor Swift on her tour is Beabadoobe, a Filipino-British singer-songwriter whose real name is Beatrice Laus. Her indie-pop sound is characterized by introspective lyrics and dreamy melodies, and some of her most popular songs include Coffee, Care, and Sorry.

The third artist to join Taylor Swift on the Eras tour is Phoebe Bridgers, an American singer-songwriter known for her emotional and introspective lyrics. She rose to fame with her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, and her subsequent collaborations with other artists. Some of her most popular songs include Motion Sickness, Kyoto, and Garden Song.

Other artists who will be seen over the course of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour include Girl In Red, Muna, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Gayle, and Owenn.

The artists lined up are just a glimpse to show that Eras Tour, named after Swift's chart-topping album Evermore, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

