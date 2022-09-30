When did Taylor York join Paramore? Hayley Williams seemingly confirms relationship with bandmate

Vocalist Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York of Paramore have revealed that they are dating following speculations of a romantic angle that has been going on for the last two years. The pair refused to disclose any more information, including when they began dating.

In a recent interview with The Guardian to talk about the band's new single This Is Why, Hayley and Taylor confirmed they're dating.

It’s not known when the two started dating, but Taylor York joined Paramore in 2007. Rumors of their relationship started in 2020 during the release of Hayley’s solo debut album Petals for Armor. She stated in an interview that the song Crystal Clear speaks about falling in love. She continued,

“Falling in love. Emphasis on the falling – because despite my fear, my toughness, or any resistance to vulnerability, I couldn’t help falling in love.”

mich @cinehannon now that taylor york and hayley williams is finally confirmed to be dating, i need to sit down and bawl over petals for armor again y'all 🥹 now that taylor york and hayley williams is finally confirmed to be dating, i need to sit down and bawl over petals for armor again y'all 🥹

Taylor York’s journey in Paramore

Taylor York joined Paramore in 2007 as a rhythm guitarist after Hunter Lamb left the band to get married. His name was included in the list of ‘thank yous’ along with Hayley Williams, Josh Farro, and Zac Farro in the band’s second album, Riot! He even assisted in writing the song That’s What You Get and the bonus track Stop This Song.

The group released their next live album, The Final Riot! and Taylor received credit as a member of the band. Josh and Zac quit the band at one point and Williams was assured that Taylor York might leave it. He stated in an interview,

“When it went down, it was hard for me to make a decision. I just wasn’t ready. I broke down, and started crying at one point, and I just knew that I wasn’t done and that I loved being in a band with Jeremy and Hayley so much. I still had a lot more to do with the band, so I just looked forward and did it.”

York was in a band with Josh and Zac Farro before the Farro brothers met Hayley. During a Q&A with fans in March 2016, Taylor York revealed that Zac introduced them at a high school football game. York has been writing and recording albums for the group since their third album, Brand New Eyes, which was released in 2009.

After Hayley left the group for some time due to depression in 2015, Taylor was the only member of the group since Jeremy Davis also left the band. Hayley appreciated Taylor for keeping her alive when she was depressed and termed him as the reason why the band is still active.

Hayley Williams’ relationship history

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert split in 2017 (Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Hayley previously dated the band's former lead guitarist Josh Farro from 2004 to 2007.

Hayley then dated New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert. The former couple began dating in 2007, married in 2016 and divorced in 2017. While announcing the news of their split in 2017, Williams said that "marriage is not for the faint of heart."

The former couple stated that they have been together for a decade and went through a lot of challenges. She continued,

“There is a challenge trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

They added that love is a risk and want to publicly state that they are splitting. They mentioned that they would remain close friends.

