Who is Jen Majura? Evanescence guitarist parts ways with band after 8 years

German guitarist Jen Majura has announced that she is parting ways with her longtime band Evanescence.

Taking to her Twitter handle on May 22, the 38-year-old singer announced the news of her exit from the American rock band.

"I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision! I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful."

Majura, a self-described "half-Asian living in Germany," joined the rock band in August 2015 as the replacement for Terry Balsamo.

The official Twitter handle of Evanescence also announced the news of Majura's separation from the band.

"It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways. We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together."

All you need to know about German guitarist Jen Majura

Born on 16 June 1983, Jen Majura is a native of Stuttgart, Germany, and was originally named Jennifer Majura Indrasen. She joined the American rock band Evanescence as the lead guitarist in 2015.

At the age of six, she started developing an interest in music and has played professionally since 2000. Majura also owns a music school in Brilon, Germany.

Majura was a member of the bands Black Thunder Ladies (singer and guitarist), Equilibrium (bass), Knorkator (guitarist), and Evanescence 2015 (guitarist).

She has accomplished numerous important milestones in her career, including performing at many of Europe's major metal festivals, including Wacken in Germany, Hellfest in France, and Graspop in Belgium.

She has also traveled around the world, appeared on television, and worked in the studio with Blind Guardian. Jen began playing guitar for the German band Knorkator in 2012.

Later on, she joined the Pagan metal band Equilibrium as their bassist in May 2014. Jen owns a thriving music school in Germany and has produced solo recordings as well.

In 2019, Evanescence lead vocalist Amy Lee expressed her excitement to have Majura in their band. She said that Jen Majura has been a great addition since she was a singer and added to the background vocals during live concerts.

"I am such a fan of layered vocals, and to have that better represented at our show has been a cool breakthrough for me. And also, she's just rad energy. She's got a great attitude, fun personality, very engaging, killer onstage, so she has been a fun addition to our family. And of course, it's awesome having another girl in the band for the first time."

Majura has so far released two solo albums, Jen Majura in 2014 and InZENity in 2017.

Evanescence released The Bitter Truth, their first album in ten years, in 2021, which the Los Angeles Times described as its "fiercest songs to date." The band's most recent hit, Better Without You, was their first Top 10 Rock Radio single in ten years, while their prior single, Use My Voice, was nominated for 'Best Rock' at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Evanescence was nominated for 'Best Rock' for the second year in running and was also the only female-fronted act nominated in the category for that year.

