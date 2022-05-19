Pearl Jam cancel tour dates after bassist Jeff Ament tests positive for Covid

Pearl Jam has canceled their remaining US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid-19. The band canceled their Sacramento and Las Vegas shows scheduled to take place on May 18 and May 20.

Last week, the band’s drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus. However, the tour continued after the band took help from audience members as stand-in drummers at the Oakland venue on May 14. The band then reunited with former drummer Dave Krusen at the Fresno venue to carry on with the tour.

After the recent setback, the band noted in a statement on social media:

“Dear PJ fans and ticket holders, while the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for COVID."

Pearl Jam ticket holders for the canceled shows will get refunded

The band in the statement continued, noting that the ticket holders would get refunded for the canceled shows:

“Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

Pearl Jam performs with 18-year-old stand-in drummer

In the event of their drummer testing positive for Covid, Pearl Jam invited an 18-year-old fan Kai Neukermans up on stage to fill in for their drummer. The band also featured touring members Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud as drummers during their Oakland show.

In a viral video shared on the band's YouTube channel, frontman Eddie Vedder introduced the high school student to the crowd:

"Everybody, this is Kai; Kai, this is everybody."

He further said:

"You're leading the band, brother."

Pearl Jam Europe shows scheduled for June

The band also has tour dates scheduled for Europe. So far, there has been no official word from the band on the cancelation of the European dates.

Pearl Jam's European tour will kick off in the Netherlands on June 18 at the Pinkpop festival. The tour will travel through venues in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, UK, Hungary, Poland, France, and Austria before wrapping up in the Netherlands on July 25. The band will then head to Canada in September, followed by the US for their North American leg.

Earlier this year, the band confirmed that they were working on a new album. In an interview with Consequence of Sound, guitarist and co-lyricist Stone Gossard revealed that the band has started sessions on the follow-up to their 2020 album Gigaton. Gossard also noted that producer, guitarist, and songwriter Andrew Watt, who recently worked on frontman Eddie Vedder's album Earthling, is on board.

Edited by R. Elahi