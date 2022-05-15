Who is Josh Arroyo? Pearl Jam fan performs with band as drummer Matt Cameron tests positive for COVID

American rock band Pearl Jam had a fan named Josh Arroyo play with them after the band's drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid-19.

The concert, which happened on the night of May 12 in Oakland, saw the drummer miss the band's show for the first time in 24 years.

As a result, Josh Klinghoffer, a touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, filled in on drums for a number of songs, including Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World, Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town, Why Go, and Corduroy.

Richard Stuverud, a longtime band collaborator, also played drums on Quick Escape and Superblood Wolfmoon, before Arroyo took over for the show's climax, Yellow Ledbetter.

A person who witnessed the concert elaborated on the impromptu fan performance in a YouTube comment.

According to the source, Eddie Vedder had asked the audience if any drummers would like to join them on stage. Arroyo sprang to his feet and dashed to the front.

As per the comment, when Vedder saw Josh Arroyo wearing a T-shirt with the names of the band’s drummers he said:

“Get him tested for COVID and bring him out for the encore!”

Pearl Jam's performance on May 12 was originally scheduled to take place two years ago, as a part of their North American tour to celebrate the release of the band's new album Gigaton. They last performed in Oakland in 2013.

Pearl Jam recently honored late drummer Taylor Hawkins

Pearl Jam's performance in Oakland comes days after the band performed Cold Day In The Sun at their Los Angeles show at The Forum to pay homage to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins sang lead vocals on the original version of the song, while Cameron sang lead vocals for the Seattle band's performance.

Cameron and Hawkins previously collaborated with the band Nighttime Boogie Association, releasing two songs together in 2020 titled Long In The Tooth and The Path We're On.

Pearl Jam remembered Hawkins again last week as they began their Gigaton tour in San Diego. Talking to the crowd during the show, Vedder said:

“[Hawkins] emitted something very incredible and very special. We’re all missing him, and so, Matt, I’m sorry again for your loss. But it just gives us another chance to say how much we appreciate you as well.”

Before the Hawkin's death, Foo Fighters was scheduled to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but all tour dates were canceled after his death. Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the festival and paid tribute to Hawkins throughout their show.

Pearl Jam is in the midst of their Gigaton tour, two-years after the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

