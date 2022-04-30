NCT's Jisung tests positive for COVID-19, halts all scheduled activities 

K-pop idol Jisung from NCT has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The idol’s agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement confirming Jisung’s test results on April 30. The agency further stated that the singer would be self-isolating to control the spread of the virus.

Notably, Jisung is the only member of the group to have tested positive for the virus thus far. Up until yesterday, not a single idol in the 23-member line-up had ever been diagnosed with the virus.

On April 30, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement confirming that Jisung had tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that Jisung is not experiencing any particular symptoms other than a mild sore throat.

"Jisung previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he does not have any particular symptoms aside from a mild sore throat."

SM Entertainment continued to state that the K-pop idol’s scheduled activities will be halted for the time being and that he is undergoing treatment and self-isolation at home.

"He has currently halted all scheduled activities and is undergoing treatment in self-isolation at home in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities."

The agency confirmed that the other group members carried out rapid antigen tests as a precautionary measure, and all results came back negative.

"The [remaining] NCT DREAM members used rapid antigen tests as a precautionary measure, and all of their test results came back negative."

SM Entertainment ended its statement by promising fans to prioritize the health of the artists and follow all guidelines set by healthcare authorities.

"Our agency will continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines of health authorities, and we will consider our artist’s health our top priority and do our utmost to help him focus entirely on recovering. Thank you."

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, concerned fans took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Jisung. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

ky @lovekjisung don't overthinking , don't stress , you can do it luv , keep fighting.🤍 jisung get well soondon't overthinking , don't stress , you can do it luv , keep fighting.🤍 jisung get well soon ❤️😕don't overthinking , don't stress , you can do it luv , keep fighting.🤍 https://t.co/EQu9Ew8UTW

risa @hyuckielatte just woke up and heard that jisung got covid??!! the worst news i've heard today :(( get well soon jisung pls take care of yourself 🫶 just woke up and heard that jisung got covid??!! the worst news i've heard today :(( get well soon jisung pls take care of yourself 🫶

gwen @markncity99 get well soon jisung praying for your fast recovery we'll wait for u ilysm ☹️🫶🏻 get well soon jisung praying for your fast recovery we'll wait for u ilysm ☹️🫶🏻

bleep— @jaeruuuu 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 MY BABY IS STRONG!!! ILY ILY GET WELL SOON JISUNG🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 MY BABY IS STRONG!!! ILY ILY GET WELL SOON JISUNG💗💗🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/JkuVuzeYbS

Z e n.◡̈ @jaeedimples take a lot of rest our jisung, have a speedy recovery 🤍🫂 get well soon! take a lot of rest our jisung, have a speedy recovery 🤍🫂 get well soon!

백지송🤍 @jisunqpawrk get well soon jisung pls take care of yourself well until fully recovered ;~; get well soon jisung pls take care of yourself well until fully recovered ;~;

