Korn and Evanescence 2022 tour tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rock bands Korn and Evanescence have announced a joint summer tour slated to begin in August this year. The tour will span across 18 cities in the United States, with varying special guests.

The general sale begins on Friday, April 8 at 10.00 am MDT through the official website of Korn, Evanescence, or Ticketmaster. The presale is now live on Ticketmaster, with the VIP packages ranging between $229 and $380.

Korn and Evanescence speak about their 2022 Tour

In a press statement, Jonathan Davis of Korn had the following to share about the tour:

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out. Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Amy Lee of Evanescence said:

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Korn and Evanescence have separately announced tour dates in support of their recently released albums. The former is on tour in support of their new LP Requiem, which features hit singles including Start the Healing, Forgotten, and Lost in the Grandeur.

Meanwhile, Evanescence is on tour for last year’s album The Bitter Truth, which features singles including Wasted on You, The Game Is Over, Use My Voice, and Better Without You.

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour dates

The confirmed tour dates are as follows:

August 16 – Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

August 18 – Maryland Heights, Mo. 2 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 20 – Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 21 – Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 24 – Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

August 26 – Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

August 27 – Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

August 28 – Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31 – Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

September 01 – Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheater

September 04 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 06 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 09 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheater

September 10 – Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center

September 13 – Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

September 15 – Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheater

September 16 – Ridgefield, Wash., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

More about Korn and Evanescence

Korn's current lineup features founding members James "Munky" Shaffer (rhythm guitar), Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass), Brian "Head" Welch (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jonathan Davis (lead vocals, bagpipes), and Ray Luzier (drums).

The nu-metal band has released seven video albums and 50 music videos and has earned two Grammy Awards. Their first single, No Place to Hide, won them a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance from Life is Peachy in 1996. In 1999, Freak on a Leash from the album Follow the Leader won a Grammy for Best Music Video.

Evanescence is an American rock band founded in 1995, in Arkansas, by singer, pianist, and keyboardist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. The band’s first full-length album, Fallen, was released in 2003.

Their hit singles Bring Me to Life and My Immortal sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and helped the band win two Grammy Awards. Bring Me to Life won accolades at the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004, where the band won the awards for Best Hard Rock Performance and Best New Artist.

