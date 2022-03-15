Incubus Summer Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and all you need to know 

California-based rock band Incubus is going on an all-American tour this July.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale from March 18 EDT. The pricing for the tickets is unclear as of yet. The pre-sale will be available to Citi cardholders and will begin on March 15 at 10:00 AM EDT.

The 27-city tour will kick off on July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and see Incubus travel across the United States, stopping in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and other cities. Special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls will join the rock band through various stops.

Incubus Summer tour 2022 dates and venues

The tour dates and venues are as follows:

Sunday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, Florida - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 26 - Jacksonville, Florida - Dailys Place

Wednesday, July 27 - Atlanta, Georgia - Lakewood Amphitheater

Friday, July 29 - Columbia, Maryland - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 - Doswell, Virginia - AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 - Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, August 02 - Syracuse, New York - St Josephs Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, August 03 - Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

Friday, August 05 - Camden, New Jersey - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, August 06 - Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, August 07 - Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, August 10 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theater

Friday, August 12 - Bonner Springs, Kansas - Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, August 13 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sunday, August 14 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 16 - Rogers, Arkansas - Walmart Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 17 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, August 19 - The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, August 20 - Austin, Texas - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, August 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Ak Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, August 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheater

Friday, August 26 - Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheater

Saturday, August 27 - Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheater

Sunday, August 28 - Chula Vista, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Thursday, September 01 - Ridgefield, Washington - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, September 03 - Bend, Oregon - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

