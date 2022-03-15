Incubus Summer Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and all you need to know 

California-based rock band Incubus is going on an all-American tour this July.
Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale from March 18 EDT. The pricing for the tickets is unclear as of yet. The pre-sale will be available to Citi cardholders and will begin on March 15 at 10:00 AM EDT.
The 27-city tour will kick off on July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and see Incubus travel across the United States, stopping in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and other cities. Special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls will join the rock band through various stops.
Incubus Summer tour 2022 dates and venues
The tour dates and venues are as follows:
- Sunday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, Florida - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
- Tuesday, July 26 - Jacksonville, Florida - Dailys Place
- Wednesday, July 27 - Atlanta, Georgia - Lakewood Amphitheater
- Friday, July 29 - Columbia, Maryland - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Saturday, July 30 - Doswell, Virginia - AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
- Sunday, July 31 - Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Tuesday, August 02 - Syracuse, New York - St Josephs Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Wednesday, August 03 - Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center
- Friday, August 05 - Camden, New Jersey - Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Saturday, August 06 - Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sunday, August 07 - Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Tuesday, August 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
- Wednesday, August 10 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theater
- Friday, August 12 - Bonner Springs, Kansas - Azura Amphitheater
- Saturday, August 13 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sunday, August 14 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Tuesday, August 16 - Rogers, Arkansas - Walmart Amphitheater
- Wednesday, August 17 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Friday, August 19 - The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Saturday, August 20 - Austin, Texas - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Monday, August 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Ak Chin Pavilion
- Wednesday, August 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheater
- Friday, August 26 - Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheater
- Saturday, August 27 - Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheater
- Sunday, August 28 - Chula Vista, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
- Thursday, September 01 - Ridgefield, Washington - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Saturday, September 03 - Bend, Oregon - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
