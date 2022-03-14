The Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Tour 2022 Tour tickets: Where to buy price, dates, and more

The Rolling Stones are set to hit the road for their upcoming tour SIXTY in UK and Europe, marking sixty years as a band. The tour will kickstart with live production and a new show on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The 60-year-old band is also slated to perform in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen, and Stockholm.

The tour will conclude with a July 31 show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 18, and can be purchased here.

The Rolling Stones, which comprise of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, are performing their first stadium gig at the home of Liverpool FC - Anfield - which will be their first show in the city in over 50 years. They will also perform in London’s Hyde Park for the British Summer Time Festival.

The Rolling Stones 2022 SIXTY Tour Dates

June 1, 2022 -- Wanda Metropolitano Stadium -- Madrid, Spain

June 5, 2022 -- Olympic Stadium -- Munich, Germany

June 9, 2022 -- Anfield Stadium -- Liverpool, UK

June 13, 2022 -- Johan Cruijff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 17, 2022 -- Wankdorf Stadium -- Bern, Switzerland

June 21, 2022 -- San Siro Stadium -- Milan, Italy

June 25, 2022 -- American Express Presents BST Hyde Park -- London, UK

July 3, 2022 -- American Express Presents BST Hyde Park -- London, UK

July 11, 2022 -- King Baudouin Stadium -- Brussels, Belgium

July 15, 2022 -- Ernst Happel Stadium -- Vienna, Austria

July 19, 2022 -- Groupama Stadium -- Lyon, France

July 23, 2022 -- Hippodrome ParisLongchamp -- Paris, France

July 27, 2022 -- Veltins-Arena -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 31, 2022 -- Friends Arena -- Stockholm, Sweden

NME quoted Keith Richards as saying:

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over.”

He added:

“I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Earlier this week, the band teased their tour to the UK and Europe through an Instagram post captioned, “Can’t you hear me knocking?” The post showed a map of the UK and Europe dotted with the Rolling Stones logo.

In August last year, the long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, passed away at the age of 80, prompting a large number of tributes. The remaining band members dedicated their first show of 2021 to Watts. Currently, Steve Jordan is the band’s permanent tour member.

