Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill Tour' 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and all you need to know

Seven-time Grammy winner and rock n' roller Alanis Morissette has extended the celebration of her album Jagged Little Pill's silver jubilee with additional tour dates in Europe and America.

The tour is set to carry on from June to August and will span parts of Europe, Canada and the U.S.

Alanis Morissette @Alanis 🏼 🏼 alanis.com/events yesssssssss! the Jagged Little Pill celebrations continue this July + August with a bunch of shows around the US + Canada with @Garbage yesssssssss! the Jagged Little Pill celebrations continue this July + August with a bunch of shows around the US + Canada with @Garbage 💕💕💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🎤 alanis.com/events https://t.co/Z136n106kO

Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill Tour': Highlights, tickets and schedule

Alanis Morissette toured through the summer of '21 to celebrate her 1995 release Jagged Little Pill, which enjoys enduring popularity to this day. She ended the tour's U.S. leg eventfully with two scintillating nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Now, she is set to hit the road across the pond starting June 9 in Copenhagen. The tour will spend the month with pit stops at venues in the U.K., Netherlands, France, Ireland, and Germany. During this stretch, she will be joined by English singer Beth Orton.

Rock band Garbage will then replace Orton as a special guest for the North American leg of her tour. Morissette will make several stops in Canada before weaving her way across the United States and ending the run in Mountain View, California.

Beth Orton @beth_orton What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than to announce I will be supporting this Baddass Goddess @Alanis on her Arena tour of the UK and Europe in June! #internationalwomensday What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than to announce I will be supporting this Baddass Goddess @Alanis on her Arena tour of the UK and Europe in June! #internationalwomensday ✨💗✨ https://t.co/HxYXpJ3Pxx

Tickets for the North American leg of Alanis Morissette's tour will be available for sale on Friday, March 11 at 10.00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the UK tour dates can be purchased on an alternate Ticketmaster link here.

Tickets can also be purchased via Morissette's official website from Friday,

A pre-sale option is available to fans who have signed up for Morissette’s mailing list.

Full schedule of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Tour:

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

06/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro ^

06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ United Arena ^

06/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

06/28 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

06/29 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/13 – London, ON @ Rock the Park Fest

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

(^ = w/ Beth Orton, * = w/ Garbage)

Alanis Morissette has also announced a new song called Olive Branch, which will be released this Friday. This will be the first new music she has put out since her 2020 album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Alanis Morissette's return to music and her unabashed celebration of her magnum opus 25 years after it was released has definitely been a sight to behold.

