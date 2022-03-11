Ever After Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, lineup and more

Connoisseurs of the sound of bass and house music are in for a treat this summer, as the Ever After Music Festival is set to return from its two-year COVID-induced hiatus this summer.
The visually resplendent, high-voltage festival will take place at its new designated venue, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, just an hour north of Toronto, Canada, from August 12-14, 2022.
This unique experience is sure to draw fans in the thousands. American DJ duo Slander will headline the festival on Friday, while Saturday is set to bring Niagara native Rezz as the marquee act.
A massive back-to-back set featuring pioneering EDM duo Zeds Dead and dubstep DJ Subtronics will bring the festival curtain down on Sunday.
Ever After Music Festival: Highlights, tickets and prices
In addition to the headliners, the Ever After Music Festival lineup features a jam-packed roster of electronic music favorites.
Friday will put the spotlight on house music with AC Slater, Noizu, and Nostalgix in the lineup. Scintillating back-to-backs are also set to take place between SVDDEN DEATH and EPTIC, as well as FuntCase and Midnight Tyrannosaurus. Other acts performing on the day include Yultron, Fox Stevenson, and Ace Aura.
Dr. Fresch, Dillon Francis, Corrupt UK, and SIDEPIECE will throw down some more house heaters on Saturday. Noisia, Virtual Riot, Kompany, Liquid Stranger, and CALCIUM will be raising the crowd's vibe with their bass-heavy tunes.
The final day will see SVDDEN DEATH’s VOYD project take center-stage, along with a host of other bass back-to-backs featuring PEEKABOO and Blunts & Blondes, HE$H and HOL!, and Boogie T and Dirt Monkey.
OG Nixin, EPROM, ARMNHMR, LAYZ, Arius, and Reaper will also deliver a hearty helping of vibes on Sunday.
The complete line-up of acts is listed below (in alphabetical order):
- AC Slater
- Ace Aura
- Arcane
- Arius
- ARMNHMR
- Blankface
- Blunts & Blondes
- Boogie T
- Calcium
- Chomppa
- Corrupt (UK)
- Dames House
- Dillion Francis
- Dirt Monkey
- Dr.Fresch
- EPROM
- Eptic
- Fox Stevenson
- Franky Nuts
- Funtcase
- Haus of Panda
- HE$H
- HNTR
- HOL!
- Hotel Lobby
- Houseloadz
- Khardiac
- Kompany
- LAYZ
- Level Up
- Liquid Stranger
- Marauda
- Midnight Tyrannosaurus
- NOISIA
- Noizu
- Nostalgix
- OG Nixin
- Oliverse
- Peekaboo
- Reaper
- REZZ
- Shiverz
- Sidepiece
- Sippy
- Slander
- Stoned Level
- Subtronics
- Svdden Death
- USAYBFLOW
- Virtual Riot
- VOYD
- Weska
- William Black
- Yultron
- Zeds Dead
Tickets and camping packages for the Ever After Music Festival will go on sale from Thursday, March 10 at 10.00AM (Eastern Time). They will be sold via the festival's official website.
While the loyalty pre-sale for the Ever After Festival is sold out, General Admission tickets are now available at $235. Two more ticket classes are available - Rabbit Hole ($255) and VIP ($299). A variety of camping and RV parking options are also available on the website.
This one-of-its-kind festival is sure to be an audio-visual spectacle to behold.