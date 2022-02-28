Who was MC Skibadee? Tributes pour in as Drum and Bass legend dies aged 47

MC Skibadee passed away on February 27 at the age of 47. His family announced the news through his social media accounts.

The electronic music recording artist’s family issued a statement and said:

“Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born I unfortunately come some with sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”

His cause of death has not been revealed until now.

The former So Solid Crew singer Lisa Maffia paid tribute to MC Skibadee and said she was speechless after hearing the news.

Drum’n’bass DJ and producer Fresh wrote that Skibadee’s contribution to drum’n’bass can never be equaled and he was the first great guy he enjoyed spending time with.

Everything known about MC Skibadee

Born on February 1, 1975 as Alphonso Bondzie, he was a famous electronic music recording artist and drum and bass MC.

He began his career on City Sound Radio in 1993. He was then featured regularly at events like Thunder & Joy, Johnson &Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, Ballroom Dance at Blackpool Tower, and his common spot on City Sound Radio with DJ’s Pro-D and Cyrus on the Live & Direct show.

Alphonso was a resident of all Kool FM, Electrybe, Innersense, Fever, Designer label Ball, T & J, and Malachite by the end of 1995.

He then launched a project called 2Xfreestyle in 1997 which involved putting a Drum and Bass tempo over a Hip-Hop beat and creating a double-time effect. He then performed this style with its innovator Stevie Hyper D.

MC Skibadee gained recognition as electronic music recording artist (Image via therealskibagram/Instagram)

The Waterloo, London native received the first of three Knowledge Awards for best MC in 1999 and three Accelerated Culture Awards. He collaborated with MC Shabba D in 2000, which then became a Drum and Bass partnership between S.A.S., Skiba, and Shabba.

MC Skibadee won the 1Xtra award for best MC in 2006 and the best MC southwest Drum n Bass award in 2007. He won the best Lyrical MC and best Hype MC at the National Drum and Bass Awards in 2008 and 2009.

Bondzie won the best Crowd Hyper MC and the Stevie Hyper D Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He won the best MC at the Drum & Bass Arena Awards in 2010.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

MC Skibadee became a familiar name in the music industry ever since he made his debut in 1993. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death.

D*Minds @DMinds_ It was a honour to write music with you.

It was an honour to release your music.

It was an honour to have graced the stage with you.

It was an honour to know you.

You were more than an icon, you were a sincere friend that will be sorely missed. Rip MC Skibadee. We love you. It was a honour to write music with you.It was an honour to release your music.It was an honour to have graced the stage with you.It was an honour to know you.You were more than an icon, you were a sincere friend that will be sorely missed. Rip MC Skibadee. We love you. https://t.co/MxLCJDk5HM

DJ Fresh @DJFreshUK I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee. His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equaled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with. Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever. I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee. His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equaled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with. Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever.

MUZZ @MUZZHQ



Immortal through music 🏽 I am in complete shock. RIP Skibadee, a pioneer in the truest sense of the word, an icon, an inspiration to all generations of British musicians and MCs, a king in the Drum & Bass, Grime and all corners of British music and culture.Immortal through music I am in complete shock. RIP Skibadee, a pioneer in the truest sense of the word, an icon, an inspiration to all generations of British musicians and MCs, a king in the Drum & Bass, Grime and all corners of British music and culture.Immortal through music 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RFHdbruCC5

Sour Diesel🔥 @sourdieseldnb Ah man RIP Skibadee, heart broken. The best MC of our generation. Ah man RIP Skibadee, heart broken. The best MC of our generation.

Curtis @CurtisfiedScope

Legend 🏾 🏾 RIP Mc Skibadee manLegend RIP Mc Skibadee man 😭😭Legend 💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/BoloTJkEH2

Joseph @djwattsuk The king of #Drumandbass has sadly passed away MC Skibadee RIP The king of #Drumandbass has sadly passed away MC Skibadee RIP https://t.co/2qcUtzoLMU

Despa Robinson @DespaRobinson RIP MC Skibadee. An MC’s MC, real drum & bass hero. 🕊 RIP MC Skibadee. An MC’s MC, real drum & bass hero. 🕊

Levela @DJLevela Every British kid to have picked up a mic and rap any genre and any style in the last 20 years owes a lot to Skiba.

He paved the way and laid the foundations for every MC.

A true UK dance music icon.

RIP Skibadee 🕯 Every British kid to have picked up a mic and rap any genre and any style in the last 20 years owes a lot to Skiba. He paved the way and laid the foundations for every MC.A true UK dance music icon.RIP Skibadee 🕯

JIMI MANUWA @POSTERBOYJM 🏾 such a legend of our childhood growing up. We knew all the words when he used to MC RIP MC Skibadeesuch a legend of our childhood growing up. We knew all the words when he used to MC RIP MC Skibadee 🙏🏾❤️ such a legend of our childhood growing up. We knew all the words when he used to MC

FriskyDJ @FriskyDJ Thanks for the memories! RIP MC SkibaDee 🕊 Thanks for the memories! RIP MC SkibaDee 🕊 https://t.co/q25i1xIylO

Alphonso is survived by his family and further details about his personal life are yet to be disclosed.

