Who was MC Skibadee? Tributes pour in as Drum and Bass legend dies aged 47

MC Skibadee passed away on February 27 at the age of 47. His family announced the news through his social media accounts.
The electronic music recording artist’s family issued a statement and said:
“Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born I unfortunately come some with sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”
His cause of death has not been revealed until now.
The former So Solid Crew singer Lisa Maffia paid tribute to MC Skibadee and said she was speechless after hearing the news.
Drum’n’bass DJ and producer Fresh wrote that Skibadee’s contribution to drum’n’bass can never be equaled and he was the first great guy he enjoyed spending time with.
Everything known about MC Skibadee
Born on February 1, 1975 as Alphonso Bondzie, he was a famous electronic music recording artist and drum and bass MC.
He began his career on City Sound Radio in 1993. He was then featured regularly at events like Thunder & Joy, Johnson &Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, Ballroom Dance at Blackpool Tower, and his common spot on City Sound Radio with DJ’s Pro-D and Cyrus on the Live & Direct show.
Alphonso was a resident of all Kool FM, Electrybe, Innersense, Fever, Designer label Ball, T & J, and Malachite by the end of 1995.
He then launched a project called 2Xfreestyle in 1997 which involved putting a Drum and Bass tempo over a Hip-Hop beat and creating a double-time effect. He then performed this style with its innovator Stevie Hyper D.
The Waterloo, London native received the first of three Knowledge Awards for best MC in 1999 and three Accelerated Culture Awards. He collaborated with MC Shabba D in 2000, which then became a Drum and Bass partnership between S.A.S., Skiba, and Shabba.
MC Skibadee won the 1Xtra award for best MC in 2006 and the best MC southwest Drum n Bass award in 2007. He won the best Lyrical MC and best Hype MC at the National Drum and Bass Awards in 2008 and 2009.
Bondzie won the best Crowd Hyper MC and the Stevie Hyper D Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He won the best MC at the Drum & Bass Arena Awards in 2010.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
MC Skibadee became a familiar name in the music industry ever since he made his debut in 1993. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death.
Alphonso is survived by his family and further details about his personal life are yet to be disclosed.