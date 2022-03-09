Porcupine Tree's 2022 Closure/Continuation Tour tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates and more

Progressive rock stalwarts Porcupine Tree will return this year to captivate audiences after a decade-plus hiatus.

This announcement comes after the announcement of a new album called Closure/Continuation, set for a June 24 release. Harridan, the album's first single, was released on November 1, 2021.

The tour has been named after the upcoming album and its tracklist was also announced on March 8.

Porcupine Tree's 2022 Tour: Tickets and schedule

Porcupine Tree's tour run will begin in North America on September 10 and continue across the continent until October 4 before the band heads to Chile and then across the Atlantic to Europe to close things out in London on November 11. A show at Radio City Hall in NYC is also in the offing.

Variably priced tickets are already on sale for the European leg of the tour, while those for their North American shows (US & Canada) go on sale on 11th March at 10AM local time. Tickets for their South American shows (Mexico & Chile) go on sale from 16th March at 11AM local time.

All tickets can be purchased from Porcupine Tree's official website. Early presale access will be available to listeners who pre-order the album in any format. This is merely an early access to the presale option, and does not guarantee tickets.

Porcupine Tree 2022 World Tour: Full Schedule

Sept. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Meridian Hall*

Sept. 12 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell*

Sept. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall*

Sept. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia*

Sept. 18 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

Sept. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Auditorium Theatre*

Sept. 23 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sept. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Bellco Theatre*

Sept. 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic*

Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*

Oct. 04 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center^

Oct. 07 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena^

Oct. 21 - Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmelinghalle

Oct. 23 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

Oct. 24 - Milan, Italy @ Forum

Oct. 27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Globe

Oct. 28 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Theatre

Oct. 30 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek Hall

Nov. 02 - Paris, France @ Le Zenith

Nov. 04 - Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena

Nov. 06 - Oberhausen, Germany @ KP Arena

Nov. 07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggodome

Nov. 09 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Nov. 11 - London, United Kingdom @ SSE Arena, Wembley

The worldwide tour announcement accompanies the release of their second single, Of The New Day. Steven Wilson said in a statement:

"It sounds deceptively simple, a recognizably atypical Porcupine Tree ballad. That is until you realize that the length of the bars is constantly changing, flipping between bars of regular 4/4 time to 3/4, to 5/4 to 6/4, 11/4, so that the track never settles into any steady time. It’s what Porcupine Tree can sometimes do really well, come up with a basic idea that’s almost intellectual or mathematical, but carry it off in a way that sounds completely natural and accessible."

Wilson's analysis points to this being a trademark spectacle from Porcupine Tree and the tour will only lend their songs a new dimension.

