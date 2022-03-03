Greta Van Fleet's Dreams In Gold Tour: Tickets, presale, price, dates and all you need to know

Michigan rock quartet Greta Van Fleet are all set to hit the road for a mammoth 42-date arena tour they have dubbed the Dreams In Gold tour.

Greta Van Fleet came off a critically-acclaimed sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (2021). The rock act also recently supported Metallica in Atlanta.

They are now set to go on a meandering tour to support the album. The run starts from Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 10 and wraps up in Sacramento, California on November 12.

Greta Van Fleet's Dreams In Gold Tour: Tickets and schedule

Greta Van Fleet's tour will span three continents and include shows in support of Metallica and Foo Fighters as well.

Additionally, Greta Van Fleet will have a cavulcade of genre-bending supporting acts that range from punk to folk to pop to blues. Their rotating roster includes The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, and Crown Lands. More acts are set to be announced.

Tickets for Greta Van Fleet's tour will be available through a fan pre-sale on Wednesday, March 2. Fans can sign up via the band’s official Peaceful Army registration page. A local venue pre-sale will begin on Thursday, March 3.

The public-sale for general admissions to Greta Van Fleet's tour opens on Friday, March 4 at 12:00 pm (local time). Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.

Greta Van Fleet's Dreams In Gold Tour - Full Schedule:

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +

06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #

08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $

09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $

09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $

09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $

09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $

10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $

10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $

10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $

10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $

10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $

10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %

10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %

10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %

11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %

11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %

11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

(* = w/ Metallica, + = w/ Foo Fighters, # = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund, $ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley, % = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands, ^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands)

Greta Van Fleet had a wild 2021 with a contemporary prog-rock hit on their hands and a number of big-ticket supporting act gigs.

Greta Van Fleet now have a massive 2022 ahead of them. The rising rock quartet is known for their captivating live performances and are sure to provide fans with a sonic treat.

