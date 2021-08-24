How did Charlie Watts die? Tributes pour in as Rolling Stones drummer passes away at 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80. The official news of his demise was confirmed by London-based publicist, Bernard Doherty. The musician reportedly took his last breath in a London hospital.

He was in the company of his loved ones at the time of passing. The Rolling Stones also took to Instagram to share an official statement with fans:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation".

Meanwhile, the Watts family requested admirers to respect their privacy through this difficult time:

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

News of the musician’s passing comes a few months after he pulled out of Rolling Stones’ 2021 No Filter tour due to an unexplained medical issue. According to The Sun, Charlie Watts died a few weeks after an emergency cardiac surgery.

A spokesperson for the drummer previously mentioned that he was required to “rest and recuperate” after a medical procedure. Charlie Watts reportedly issued a statement about working towards a complete recovery at the time:

"For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

The rocker was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004. However, he successfully battled the disease after four months of intensive treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. As of now, no immediate cause of his death has been revealed.

Twitter pays tribute to legendary drummer Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts is best-known as a member of the English rock band Rolling Stones. He initially worked as a graphic artist and started playing drums at local clubs in London. He skyrocketed to fame after joining the band as a core drummer in 1963.

He was one of the only members to be featured in all of the band’s studio albums besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The stalwart also launched his own group called the Charlie Watts Quintet.

The London native was dubbed “rock’s greatest drummer” by renowned music critic Robert Christgau. Charlie Watts was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2006. He got the 12th rank in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Drummer” list in 2016.

The musician was widely known for his unique composed and refined style of drumming. He is often regarded as one of the greatest drummers of all time.

Following the news of his demise, several social media users including notable music stars took to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the legend:

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

"When people talk about the '60s I never think that was me there. It was me and I was in it, but I was never enamoured with all that. It's supposed to be sex and drugs and rock and roll and I'm not really like that"



Charlie Watts. pic.twitter.com/mM5PkjEci5 — Rock N Roll Pictures (@RockNRollPics) August 24, 2021

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Rest In Peace Charlie Watts. Drummer and important member of The Rolling Stones. We love u Charlie 💔 pic.twitter.com/fFMQunmEPX — Rt Your Fav Bands (@Rt_YourFavBands) August 24, 2021

"I wanted to play drums because I fell in love with the glitter and the lights, but it wasn't about adulation. It was being up there playing."



Remembering Charlie Watts — one of the greatest rock & roll drummers of all time. pic.twitter.com/24G42oMymb — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) August 24, 2021

I guess I just assumed the ⁦@RollingStones⁩ would go on forever!

Charlies Watts, RIP. https://t.co/kRFcmxkuZA — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 24, 2021

RIP to the great Charlie Watts. A true original. pic.twitter.com/OBnSfTGlmM — Life of the Record (@LifeoftheRecord) August 24, 2021

Sad day. Rest in power and peace Charlie Watts — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 24, 2021

Ugh…so sad to hear of the passing of Charlie Watts. It goes without say that he was an early influence on me as The Stones were one of the first bands I grew up with in the late 60’s/early 70’s. Our heroes are slowly leaving us…Carpe Diem 🙏 #RIPCharlieWatts @RollingStones pic.twitter.com/pPmuK6ktvM — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) August 24, 2021

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary drummer Charlie Watts, who spent a memorable afternoon touring the Armstrong House in 2019. A true gentleman and a wonderful musician, his work will last forever. pic.twitter.com/Cq5O5RKXBC — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) August 24, 2021

thank you to charlie watts, the one who was an truly brian jones's friend. rest in piece ♡ pic.twitter.com/jnjNelaGP3 — 𝕿. (@70siouxsie) August 24, 2021

Such sad news about Charlie Watts.

A true original icon - Rick x #charliewatts pic.twitter.com/zrA3k1XQDh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) August 24, 2021

Forever In Our Hearts



Charlie Watts

June 2, 1941 - August 24, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IeOKLCdacx — Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) August 24, 2021

A rock n roll Angel just arrived in heaven. RIP Charlie Watts. Thank you for your unstoppable groove 🎶🥁🌷 #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/djsP8c6MNV — Valerie Ghent (@ValerieGhent) August 24, 2021

As a plethora of tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Charlie Watts will remain alive in the pages of history through his music.

He will be deeply missed by family, friends and close associates. His legacy will always be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

