Taylor Swift new tour dates: Tickets, where to buy, venues and all you need to know

American pop-star Taylor Swift announced additional tour dates for her Eras tour earlier this month. The Shake It Off singer added 17 more shows to the previously announced dates. Besides being joined by Beabadoobee, Muna, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, etc., she will be making stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Tampa, and Houston, among other cities.

The announcement comes a week after Swift revealed eight additional dates to the Eras tour last week. This takes the count of her additional tour dates to 25. To begin with, Swift announced 27 shows earlier this month, which will stretch her tour across 52 dates next year.

Taylor Swift new Era Tour Tickets and Presales

The Eras Tour will celebrate Taylor Swift’s albums since 2006 and is the singer’s first time since hitting the road after her Reputation tour in 2018. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available via the artist’s website or Ticketmaster from November 18 at 10 am PST.

Several presales for the newly announced Taylor Swift Era Tour will also be made available via Ticketmaster. The verified fan presales for the shows include:

TaylorSwiftTix presale.

Aisle Seat Verified Fan presale.

A Verified Fan VIP Packages presale.

Capital One cardholders can also access the general and VIP packages presale.

Taylor Swift Eras 2023 Tour new dates

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13



verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix https://t.co/4LTYSnwKJO

March 17 — Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)

March 24 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

March 31 — Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

April 13 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

April 14 – Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 21 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 30 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

May 5 – Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 7 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 14 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 21 – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, OWENN)

June 4 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

June 9 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 23 — Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 30 — Cincinnati, OH at Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 7 — Kansas City, MO at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 14 — Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 23 – Seattle, WA at Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

July 28 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

August 8 — Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

August 9 — Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)

Note: Eight tour dates announced last week is mentioned in bold.

Taylor Swift has released six new albums since her 2018 Lover. This includes the artist’s previously unreleased vault tracks on her 2021 album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Her latest work also includes studio albums Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, which was released earlier this month.

