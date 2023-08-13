IVE Rei’s purple hair debut at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert wins the internet: “i need purple rei selca now” 

In the fast-paced entertainment world with its regular fashion thoroughfare, one thing remains constant - K-pop fans' love for their favorite idol's latest selcas (or selfies).

On August 11, 2023, the World Scout Jamboree K-pop concert was held, and it was a huge success. However, the IVE's performance was worth noting. Not only did they dazzle the stage but their new hairstyles have made fans admire their beauty even more.

But when it comes to IVE's Rei, the charismatic and multi-faceted singer's recent purple-hued hairstyle debut has sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans and enthusiasts alike were in awe, with her admirers exclaiming:

"I need purple rei selca now".

IVE Rei's purple hair exuded individuality and creativity at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert

Rei recently stepped away from her previous blond and pink-hued hairdo. And at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop concert stage, the singer rocked the stage alongside her band members in a new avatar. It it a trend among many idols to sport beanies or caps so as to disguise new hair colors when required, and IVE could not sidestep going public with their latest coloured tresses this time.

What's more? Liz was seen donning her tresses with the ever-favored Kotori beige color. As such, she experimented with her new hair color just like her light-haired days. While Gaeul sported long hair, the most-desired hairstyle of her fans. Yujin Wongyoung and Lesseo sported their usual hairstyle - the long and black tresses.

With the show hitting the success button and IVE's fashion being the talk of the town, the internet exploded excitedly as word of Rei's purple hair pictures spread like wildfire across social media handles. K-Pop fans took to social media to react and comment to Rei's new hairdo, voicing their joy and affection for her bold choice.

IVE fans also communicated their understanding of what a purple selca from Rei would look like. From fan art to makeup tutorials, the internet is flooded with exhibiting Rei's purple hairstyle. It has become a symbol of unity as fans worldwide celebrate Rei's and her IVE gang's fearless individuality.

The spell-binding effect of 'Purple Rei'

Rei's decision to dye her tresses purple for the 2023's World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert was a daring move to express oneself. Purple, usually associated with majesty, magic, and inventiveness, completed her dynamic essence. It signified her readiness to break free from traditions and welcome her identity.

The audience was mesmerized as Rei entered the stage swaying her purple spirals cascading down her shoulders. Her hair's visible impact delighted everyone, making their eyes fixate on Rei's moves as she controlled the stage with her band members. It was a juncture that oozed confidence, charm, and a feeling of creative brilliance.

As such, IVE Rei's purple hair debut at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert gave her fans an outstanding and enduring imprint. Her long purple-hued hairstyle broke time-honored beauty benchmarks' borders and highlighted self-expression's assertiveness via individual creative alternatives.

It was earlier noted in the news that the girls would be back with a bang in October 2023. With Rei's purple-hued locks and her other girl members of IVE, the new hair tints have fanatics all excited up for it!